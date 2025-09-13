The Dublin Curse is real: Kansas State drops another game in disaster season

Eventually, College Football teams are going to stop playing season openers in Dublin, Ireland as it's proving to be the biggest curse in the sport. The Nebraska Cornhuskers lost the 2022 Dublin Game and went on to go 4-8 which got Scott Frost fired. Last season we saw Florida State kick off the season in Dublin before going on to have one of the most miserable seasons in College Football.

This season, the Kansas State Wildcats appear to be the latest victim of the Dublin Curse, as the start of the season has been a nightmare. On Friday Night, the Wildcats had a chance to climb back to .500, but they instead fell in another miserable game dropping to 1-3, which all but kills their chances of making the College Football Playoff.

Avery Johnson and the offense were abysmal once again as the Wildcats were only able to score 17 points. Johnson once again looked like he had regressed as he completed 13 of 29 attempts for just 88 yards. Even as a rusher, Johnson proved to be ineffective with a touchdown but -16 yards.

The offense was supposed to take the next step as elite running back Dylan Edwards returned for the first time since his ankle injury on the first punt return of the Iowa State game. Edwards was only able to get 4 carries as his lingering injury affected his play once again. The offense finished the night with just 193 total yards with 75 coming on one play.

Jayce Brown had the lone exciting moment for this team as he took a jet sweep 75 yards for a touchdown.

Statistically, the defense had a bad night, allowing 413 yards, but considering how often the offense made them play, it's hard to blame them for the loss especially when they got Avery Johnson the ball back with a chance to win. If not for the defense pinning Arizona deep and the special teams blocking a punt the offense would've looked much worse as it set them up for an easy touchdown.

Chris Klieman's team is now 1-3, and it'll be his job to keep this team from completely unraveling the rest of the way. This team entered the season with College Football Playoff hopes and the hopes of winning the Big 12 but, they'll now have to play the rest of the way with very little chance of achieving either goal.

