The first game of College Football's Week 1 is bigger than anyone realizes

College Football's Week 1 is officially here as Thursday Night brings an exciting slate of games to kick off one of the best weekends of the year. While games like Texas Vs Ohio State, LSU Vs Clemson, and Notre Dame Vs Miami garner the most attention, there are some games that many won't realize will have an impact on the race for the College Football Playoff. The first game of week 1 kicks off on Thursday Night between USF and 25th ranked Boise State with a potential swing on the Playoff race.

The College Football Playoff has a bid reserved for the highest ranked Group of 5 conference which makes some of these teams that many push to the side important. Last season, Boise State won the Mountain West earning their way into the College Football Playoff while picking up a first round bye.

As Boise State looks to repeat as the Non-Power 4 conference that earns a playoff bid, USF will have something to say about it making their Week 1 matchup so exciting.

The USF Bulls are coming off of a 7-6 season which may not scream Playoff contender but, when you look at the context of their record, it's impressive. Two of USF's losses came against Alabama and Miami while they lost 3 games once star quarterback Byrum Brown was lost for the season with an injury.

The offensive line returns it's key starters while adding two established centers putting a string group in front of the uber-talented Brown. At receiver USF lost Sean Atkins who led the team in receiving but, added a few transfer with big play ability to a room with some serious upside. The defense last season was the biggest problem but, Alex Golesh went out and added a few exciting pieces that should help this team improve from 118th where they ranked last season.

With one of the best young coaches in College Football, USF has proven they can play with anyone as has been the case in their two matchups against Alabama. The Bulls will have Byrum Brown back in the fold and should have the inside track at winning the American this season.

The USF Bulls will be tasked with knocking Boise State off their throne when this game kicks off. Everyone became very familiar with this Boise State group as Ashton Jeanty became must see TV putting together one of the greatest individual seasons.

While Ashton Jeanty is gone, quarterback Maddux Madsen returns for another season which makes this team a true contender to make the playoff. This team returns 13 of 22 starters which is beyond impressive as the Power 4 schools came calling looking to pick off some of the Broncos best players. The core this team returns gives Spencer Danielson a great chance to three-peat as Mountain West Champions.

Even if USF vs Boise State isn't one of the flashiest games on the schedule this week, it can't be ignored as it'll put the winner in the drivers seat for a College Football Playoff bid.

