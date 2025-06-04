The Florida Gators Defensive Line is a problem for the rest of the SEC

Heading into the 2025 College Football season, the Florida Gators expectations have taken a massive leap compared to where they were heading into last season. Part of the reason for the raised expectations is the hype around DJ Lagway. While the hype around Lagway is massive, the Gators return a talented roster after most of the roster took a massive step forward throughout the season.

On defense, the Gators return a veteran group which is always crucial for improving year over year. The area where the Gators may be the most talented is on the defensive line where the Gators have two projected Top 50 Draft picks and a few players that could break out.

This season, Florida returns one of the Nation's top edge rushers with Redshirt Senior Tyreak Sapp entering his final season. Sapp has gotten better season over season going from a rotational piece to a full-time starter who recorded just 2 sacks, and last season he made the jump up recording 7 sacks. Sapp will need to have the same impact this season for the Gators as he's arguably the team's best player after recording a 90.4 PFF Grade.

Clogging up the middle for the Gators is one of the Nation's best defensive tackles in Redshirt Senior Caleb Banks. While Sapp pressures quarterbacks off the edge, Banks is constantly driving offensive linemen into the quarterbacks lap creating pressure off of the middle. If Banks can continue to eat up double teams while creating pressures, he may not be the one recording the sacks but, his teammates will record them.

As massive nose tackle Desmond Watson is on to the NFL, the Gators will most likely turn to Redshirt Junior Jamari Lyons to step into the role. Last season Lyons suffered a broken ankle missing the entire year but, if he can return to the level he was playing at before the Injury, he'll be a solid piece on the Interior for the Gators.

Opposite of Tyreak Sapp, the Gators will return a proven pass rusher in edge rusher George Gumbs Jr. The Redshirt Senior transferred in from NIU last season and despite taking a step up in competition, improved going from 3.5 sacks to 5 sacks. If Gumbs can take another step with a full season in the SEC under his belt, the duo of Gumbs and Sapp will be one of the best in the Country.

The player Florida will be hoping takes the next step in his development is former 5-star defensive lineman LJ McCray who’s entering his 2nd season at Florida. As a Freshman, LJ McCray didn't earn a ton of playing time recording just 13 tackles and a half sack. If McCray can break out and perform like the Top 10 recruit he was coming out of High School, the Gators defensive front only becomes that much tougher to block.

