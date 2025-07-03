The Florida Gators have the next Jeremiah Smith on their roster

The 2024 College Football season was the year of the Freshman Wide Receiver as everywhere you looked, there was a Freshman having an incredible season. Jeremiah Smith asserted himself as the best player in the Country, Ryan Williams became a superstar at Alabama, Cam Coleman gave Auburn fans a reason for optimism, and TJ Moore had a massive season at Clemson.

Around the Country, everyone is looking to their latest signing class to see if they have the next breakout star in their wide receiver room. The program with the best chance of having the next superstar Freshman at receiver is the Florida Gators.

Dallas Wilson will be the next superstar Freshman wide receiver

During the 2025 recruiting cycle, the Florida Gators desperately tried to flip elite wide receiver recruit Dallas Wilson. When Wilson signed with Oregon it was a massive blow as the Tampa Native was set to head West but, when Wilson was granted a release from his Letter of Intent, the Gators were quick to ensure they wouldn't miss out twice.

This Spring, all anyone around the Florida Gators program could do was rave about how special Wilson is as a True Freshman. At 6-foot-4 with blazing speed, Wilson is a matchup nightmare as few players can match his blend of size and speed especially at the College level. Along with his physical tools, Wilson is an impresive route runner which will only help as he looks to make an early impact.

During the Florida Gators' Orange and Blue Spring Game, Dallas Wilson solidified himself as the next star to watch for Florida. Wilson caught 10 passes for 195 yards and a pair of touchdowns, breaking the Spring game record in catches and tying it in yards.

Dallas Wilson Spring Game action 🔥 (cinematic_films321 on IG) pic.twitter.com/McfHOK7efL — Tim McRaw (@Gator_Alum) April 18, 2025

Heading into the season, the Florida Gators have gotten a ton of buzz as a potential team that could compete to win the SEC and make the College Football Playoff. While the potential lies in DJ Lagway taking the next step, Dallas Wilson could have just as much to do with the Gators making the Playoff.

For DJ Lagway to become the player everyone thinks he can be, he'll need help around him to make that leap happen. If Dallas Wilson can live up to the hype he's drawing, DJ Lagway will have one of the elite playmakers to pair with his ability as a passer. Lagway and Wilson need each other to reach their potential and if both can reach their ceilings, the Gators will have one of the best offenses in the Country.

