The Gator Bowl may have exposed a glaring problem for Eli Drinkwitz

While Bowl games are constantly put down in this era where the College Football Playoff rules over the sport, they serve a valuable purpose. If Beau Pribula announced he was planning to transfer after Missouri's bowl game, the Tigers may have gone into 2026 with an unsure plan at quarterback. The timing of Pribula's announcement, however, allowed Missouri to game-plan with Matt Zollers as the starter.

During the regular season, Matt Zollers started two games for the Tigers while playing in 6 games with Beau Pribula's injury against Vanderbilt. The results were mixed as Zollers finished the regular season going 35-66 for 402 yards and 4 touchdowns with an interception.

Matt Zollers' struggles in the Gator Bowl may make Missouri a transfer buyer

On Saturday Night, Matt Zollers got to start the Gator Bowl for Missouri which was an important game as the Tigers got to evaluate his play. If the Gator Bowl was Matt Zollers chance to prove he was the man for the job in 2026, he likely left Eli Drinkwitz with a decision to make.

Matt Zollers finished the game going just 12-22 for 101 yards with an interception while rushing for 9 yards. On the final drive of the game with a chance to win the game, Zollers played the best he had the entire game, but the drive stalled in the redzone.

Eli Drinkwitz has to make sure that Missouri is set up at the quarterback position in 2026, as this could be one of the SEC's best offenses. Ahmad Hardy's return gives Missouri the Nation's best running back, and the Tigers need a quarterback that can ensure teams don't load the box to take him away.

The most likely scenario would likely be Drinkwitz bringing in another developmental quarterback which would allow the two to battle for the position rather than pushing Matt Zollers into the Transfer Portal.