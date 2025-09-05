The Georgia jokes write themselves after Jalen Carter's ridiculous display

The NFL season just kicked off in the wildest fashion imaginable as before the first play of scrimmage, former Georgia Bulldogs star Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting in the face of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. The moment was truly shocking as one of the best defensive linemen in the sport got himself ejected for something so pointless.

Here is Jalen Carter spitting on Dak Prescott: pic.twitter.com/4F5BjEDLHf — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2025

Whether it's fair or not, as soon as the play happened, fans and NFL analysts quickly brought up some of Jalen Carter's past character concerns, which were the reason for him falling to the 9th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Carter is a part of the group that is constantly referenced when a Georgia star gets in trouble.

NFL Fans and College Football fans united once the incident took place to take their round of shots at Kirby Smart and his program.

Former NFL star Kyle Long instantly brought up another Georgia alum with an outsized personality poking fun at Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens.

You just know George Pickens wants to one up Jalen Carter — kyle (@Ky1eLong) September 5, 2025

Comedian Joey Mulinaro poked fun at how quickly Jalen Carter got ejected bringing up some of the issues that have kept popping up at Georgia.

Wow Carter got ejected faster than Georgia players drive — Joey (@JoeyMulinaro) September 5, 2025

Everyone pointed to the Georgia driving history, poking fun at Jalen Carter for at least deciding to not start a drive as it typically gets Georgia stars in trouble.

Georgia players usually have trouble finishing drives so Jalen Carter made sure to not even start a drive. — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) September 5, 2025

Georgia fans pointed out how in the matter of moments one of their alums declared they went to Drip University while Jalen Carter was ejected.

George Pickens saying “Drip University” and Jalen Carter getting ejected for spitting on Dak before a snap is played…embarrassed to be a Georgia Alum watching this game right now. #sad #PhillyDawgs #DawgsInTheNFL — Rich Homie Juan (@Poole_Party90) September 5, 2025

One Twitter user pointed out how Kirby Smart may be a generational Head Coach for winning with all the craziness he's dealt with.

Kirby Smart you truly are generational Head Coach to put up with all fooliness these boys be on. — Trey (@Trey2Triggerr) September 5, 2025

Another account posted how Kirby Smart is probably hiding at home after watching Carter's display and all the jokes pointed at his program.

It's still only the first game of the season but, it's almost impossible to imagine that there will be a wilder moment in the NFL this season and if there is, it's impossible to imagine what would even top this.

