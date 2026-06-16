The inevitable end for Texas Tech and Brendan Sorsby has finally unfolded

On Monday Night, College Football's biggest soap opera came to an end as Brendan Sorsby and the Texas Tech Raiders announced they were parting ways. The news comes on the same day that the Big 12 filed a complaint seeking a declaratory judgment, which would allow them to enforce their rules and punish Sorsby.

BREAKING: QB Brendan Sorsby and Texas Tech are mutually parting ways, @PeteNakos reports.



Sorsby will not play College Football in 2026. https://t.co/qJvKYQMMrI pic.twitter.com/lDgDwHvbTN — On3 (@On3) June 16, 2026

Brendan Sorsby's career comes to an end in dramatic fashion

When the news first broke that Brendan Sorsby was seeking treatment for a gambling addiction amid the news of a pending NCAA investigation, it immediately raised red flags. When the news followed that Brendan Sorsby placed bets on his own games while at Indiana, it became clear that he should be ruled ineligible.

The NCAA held firm in its stance that Brendan Sorsby clearly broke the NCAA's gambling rules and should be ruled ineligible. In the end, it didn't matter what the NCAA thought as the organization has been stripped of all its power in this modern era.

When Brendan Sorsby was granted an injunction against the NCAA, it appeared that he was going to play regardless of public opinion. Texas Tech quickly started spinning their own narrative, attacking those who didn't agree with the decision the judge made.

When Texas AG Ken Paxon threatened the Big 12 that they'd be opening themselves up to a major liability by punishing the Red Raiders, rather than having the effect they thought it would, it seemed to turn everyone against the program and Sorsby.

Several teams came out in support of punishment against Texas Tech, and it appears that both sides agreed that it was best to move on. Brendan Sorsby will now enter the NFL's Supplemental Draft with hopes of getting his career on track.

For Texas Tech, while they handled this entire situation the wrong way with how they refused to admit Sorsby did anything wrong, you also have to feel bad. The Red Raiders spent big to go out and buy the best quarterback on the market, and he'll never end up taking a snap for the team. The roster now goes from the front runner to win the Big 12 to a team with major questions.

The Red Raiders are victims of Sorsby's two prior schools failing to catch the fact that Sorsby was gambling, and gambling on his own games. Texas Tech now heads into Summer practices looking to replace their starting quarterback without any options on the table to add a signal caller.

This entire saga was becoming a major distraction for both Texas Tech, but the entire sport, and now everyone can move on. This situation still may spark major changes across college football, and the NCAA which may end up being for the best, but in the end Texas Tech is left without a starting quarterback.

The NFL will now determine Brendan Sorsby's football fate, but in many ways this story is much bigger than that. The hope now is that Brendan Sorsby will be better off for seeking treatment from his addiction, and that his life football or not is much better long-term.