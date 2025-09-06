The Iowa Hawkeyes offense remains the most helpless unit in America

Watching an Iowa Hawkeyes football game isn't easy, as it seems like the group is constantly punting, as they haven't been able to field a competent group on offense in years. This season was supposed to be different as they went down to the FCS level to bring in exciting quarterback Mark Gronowski, who was supposed to finally bring back the passing attack the team has lacked for years.

When Iowa went just 8-15 passing against Albany for 44 yards, the concerns were instantly back as everyone wondered whether or not the team was hiding their passing attack or if the struggle was real. On Saturday Afternoon, the Hawkeyes had a chance to take home the Cy-Hawk Trophy if they could pull off an impressive win against Iowa State.

Instead of this game being the coming out party for the Iowa Hawkeyes offense, it was more of the same for this group. The Hawkeyes scored just 13 points, dropping this rivalry game 16-13 and if the offense could've been just slightly better, they would've won the game.

The passing attack was uninspiring as Mark Gronowski finished the game 13-22, passing for 83 yards and an interception. The interception proved to be even more costly as it set Iowa State up for its lone touchdown of the game, proving to be the difference.

Being so reliant on the rushing attack only hurts as Iowa State was able to load the box to stop the run. Iowa ran the ball 39 times for 131 yards and a touchdown but, only averaged 3.4 yards per carry.

The Hawkeyes are so talented on defense and special teams, but you can't take this team seriously until they start to play serious offense. This era of College Football is ruled by high-powered passing attacks, and the Hawkeyes haven't even been able to luck into a run of solid offensive play, which has hurt them season after season.

