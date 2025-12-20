The latest on Michigan's pursuit of Kalen DeBoer spells trouble for Alabama

Kalen DeBoer will look to lead the Alabama Crimson Tide to a win over Oklahoma on Friday Night in the first round of the College Football Playoff. While the Playoff is the top priority in Tuscaloosa, all anyone can talk about is Michigan's pursuit of Kalen DeBoer. The Alabama head coach has stated that he's not talking to any other schools, but no one seems to be buying it.

As soon as Sherrone Moore was fired, DeBoer instantly became the name everyone mentioned for the Wolverines job. Despite being the head coach at Alabama, DeBoer has been tied to Penn State and Michigan as many feel he's not a fit in Tuscaloosa.

Kalen DeBoer may still end up in Ann Arbor

On Friday Night, ESPN's College GameDay made the trip to Norman for the matchup between Alabama and Oklahoma. During the show, Pete Thamel shared the latest on Kalen DeBoer and the Michigan job that continues to loom large.

"Sources tell me that Michigan officials remain convicted that they want to attempt to hire Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer. The result of tonight's game is going to factor heavily into that pursuit, as an Alabama loss would make the logistics of attempting to hire DeBoer much more tenable." Pete Thamel

Alabama fans have to feel concerned considering several factors around Kalen DeBoer's courtship. If the Crimson Tide fall on Friday Night, he may feel pressure to restart his clock as he's done a solid job at Alabama, but the results are below the "Alabama standard".

Thamel also shared that Alabama has worked "aggressively" toward extending their head coach, but considering that a deal hasn't been signed there's still a ton up in the air.

If Alabama loses the first game of the College Football Playoff, the conversation around DeBoer is going to be fascinating to watch. It's still hard to believe that Kalen DeBoer would leave Alabama, but if that job opened this would become one of the craziest offseasons in a long time.