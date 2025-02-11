The latest on Ohio State and its pursuit of Matt Patricia for defensive coordinator

Ohio State is in the midst of a major coaching shuffle following its national championship victory, and one of the biggest vacancies left to fill is the defensive coordinator position.

With Jim Knowles heading to Penn State after a reported clash with Ryan Day over defensive philosophies, the Buckeyes are now searching for his replacement. One name that has surfaced as a potential candidate? Former New England Patriots defensive coordinator and Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia​.

Patricia, best known for his long tenure with Bill Belichick in New England, played a key role in multiple Super Bowl-winning defenses. His experience at the NFL level is extensive, though his most recent college coaching experience dates all the way back to 2003 when he was with Syracuse. Most recently, he worked with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, adding another layer to his already deep coaching résumé​.

Rumors are circulating that longtime NFL coach Matt Patricia could be Ohio State’s next defensive coordinator.



The Belichick defensive disciple has won three Super Bowls but hasn’t coached in college since 2003.



Would be a fascinating hire, if it comes to fruition. pic.twitter.com/nlLcCjOarR — The Silver Bulletin (@tSilverBulletin) February 10, 2025

While Patricia’s time as a head coach in Detroit wasn’t particularly successful, his reputation as a defensive strategist remains solid. Ohio State is weighing its options carefully, as the program must decide whether to bring in an experienced outside hire like Patricia or promote from within, much like they did on the offensive side of the ball by elevating Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator​.

The decision on Ohio State’s next defensive coordinator carries significant weight, especially considering the program’s dominance on that side of the ball in 2024. The Buckeyes boasted one of the best defenses in the country, allowing just 12.9 points per game. Whoever steps into the role will have big shoes to fill, as Knowles played a key role in revitalizing Ohio State’s defensive identity before his departure​.

For now, the Buckeyes are taking their time in finding the right fit. Patricia’s name is in the mix, but whether Ohio State ultimately goes with an external hire or stays in-house remains to be seen. Either way, this decision will have a major impact on the Buckeyes’ defensive future.

