The latest report shows LSU’s staff is correcting insane Brian Kelly practice error

The LSU Tigers are preparing for their first game in the post Brian Kelly era as they'll head to Tuscaloosa to take on the red-hot Alabama Crimson Tide. The past week has been a review of Brian Kelly's tenure in Baton Rouge, as some of the mistakes he made throughout his tenure have come to light.

This weekend's game could say a lot about how Brian Kelly did as a coach, as his staff could get a far more motivated team to push Alabama. With Brian Kelly out of the building, his former assistants are already making changes to how he operated.

LSU makes massive change to Brian Kelly's practice methods

If you ever watched the LSU Tigers under Brian Kelly in a game where they struggled and thought, "What does this team do during the week?", it turns out that was a fair question. On Monday, Interim Head Coach Frank Wilson revealed DC Blake Baker asked for a more realistic look in practices and "game-like situations".

Per LSU interim Frank Wilson, Blake Baker is asking for a more realistic look in practices and applicable "game-like simulations" during practice.



Wilson says that will happen, and Tuesday will be a physical practice, giving both sides of the ball a true look at the inside run — Bryce Koon (@bryce_koon) November 3, 2025

The fact that Frank Wilson is saying the Tigers will make a change by making practice more physical shows why the Tigers have struggled the way they did under Brian Kelly. The Tigers couldn't field an effective rushing attack aside from when Jayden Daniels was at quarterback, and it's likely because they weren't practicing their rushing attack properly.

All season long, LSU fans and former players have complained about the physicality and toughness of their team. Around the SEC, the teams have practices that are physica, yet the Tigers were showing up on Saturday's expecting to play tough.

Brian Kelly's staff has a ton of veteran coaches, which bodes well for this team down the stretch, even after firing their Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator. The rest of the way, if LSU comes out and plays at a higher level of physicality, it's only going to make firing Kelly look like the right choice.