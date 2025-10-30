The LSU Tigers bye week is far more entertaining than most teams entire season

The LSU Tigers have become the biggest story in College Football this week, and it's not for being a National Championship contender like they hoped before the season. After an ugly loss this weekend, the LSU Tigers fired Brian Kelly, paying a massive buyout to make the change the fanbase was hoping for.

On Sunday, this story started to play out like a Soap Opera as differing reports circled about LSU coaches being sent home, Brian Kelly's meeting with AD Scott Woodward, and Governor Jeff Landry's involvement in the firing process. Everything from Brian Kelly's firing on has played out in insane fashion as we're truly watching one of the wildest coaching searches in recent memory just days into the entire thing.

The timeline of LSU's ongoing Soap Opera is incredible

On Sunday, the LSU Tigers started their bye week by shocking many moving on from Brian Kelly despite the fact that his buyout was truly insane. The move sent a statement that just being a pretty good team isn't enough in Baton Rouge and the Tigers instantly became the most appealing job to open up this offseason.

Monday Morning brought the firing of Offensive Coordinator Joe Sloan who was rumored to be on the chopping block before Brian Kelly was fired. LSU then made an interesting move passing over Co-OC Cortez Hankton by naming former Florida State OC and LSU assistant Alex Atkins the Interim Offensive Coordinator.

Tuesday saw Interim Head Coach Frank Wilson address the media and release a video statement where you could tell just how much he cares about the program which is a total contrast from Brian Kelly.

Stepping in to lead the Tigers. Frank Wilson talks being named the interim head coach and what lies ahead for the bye week and beyond. pic.twitter.com/adiyrdpCVz — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 29, 2025

After all the hype from the few days prior about how great the LSU job is and how attractive it will be for the best in the business, anyone looking to take the job saw the ugly side. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry held a press conference where he said AD Scott Woodward wouldn't pick LSU's next Head Coach while going as far to say he'd let Donald Trump pick the coach before Woodward.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry just said he’d let Donald Trump pick LSU’s next coach before allowing athletic director Scott Woodward to do it.



Landry then goes off about how all the same agents represent the coaches and ADs.



Man, I love college footballpic.twitter.com/vR8mOegWy6 — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) October 29, 2025

On Thursday, the LSU Tigers hosted a massive group of former players and coaches for their practice taking a shot at Brian Kelly who had barred former LSU stars from the practice facility.

Thanks to our former Tigers for coming to speak to our team. It’s always Forever LSU! pic.twitter.com/pC3tkzGW9B — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 30, 2025

While the Tigers were on the field, Jeff Landry was back in front of a microphone after his viral appearance on Wednesday. Landry appeared on the Pat McAfee show where he once again bashed LSU's Athletic Director for the Brian Kelly deal.

"There's a number of bad contracts that seem to have followed Scott Woodward..



It's time for the NCAA to start putting some guardrails around College Football" ~ @JeffLandry #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/dFnFh6aV7T — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 30, 2025

This is all going down while LSU continues to say that it's working on a negotiated buyout for Brian Kelly, but it seems highly unlikely that we get a resolution as he has no real reason to negotiate making it easier on LSU now that he's gone.

We're less than a week into LSU's search for a new Head Coach and it seems like every hour is bringing something more entertaining to the table. LSU not having a game this week certainly plays into all of the talk, but this is far more entertaining than anything the Tigers have done on the field this season. If the past few days have taught us anything, we should all buckle up as the next few months could be wild in Baton Rouge.