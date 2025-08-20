The LSU Tigers didn't need to look far to find their quarterback of the future

One of the biggest questions surrounding the LSU Tigers the past few years has been about who will emerge as the quarterback of the future. Despite a recent run of producing Heisman Trophy winners at quarterback, the LSU Tigers have had a bizarre stretch on the recruiting trail which has kept the team from landing its successor to Garrett Nussmeier.

For most of the 2025 recruiting cycle, it looked as if the LSU Tigers would land the Nation's top ranked recruit Bryce Underwood, to follow Garrett Nussmeier but, when Underwood flipped to Michigan that plan changed. In the 2026 recruiting class, LSU set its sights on Texas native Bowe Bentley but after losing out to Oklahoma it looks as if the Tigers won't sign a quarterback in the 2026 class.

The LSU Tigers need to find a plan for life after Garrett Nussmeier and the plan may end up being another Nussmeier. The heir to Garrett Nussmeier appears to be 2027 recruit Colton Nussmeier a four-star recruit out of Texas and the younger brother of Garrett Nussmeier.

While Colton Nussmeier has the family ties to the LSU program, the Tigers staff was impressed by Nussmeier's ability when he threw for them and has made him one of their top priorities. The push for the younger Nussmeier appears to be paying off as Rivals' Steve Wiltfong and Sam Spiegelman predicted that the Tigers will land their quarterback of the future.

The LSU Tigers have two unique advantages that no other school will have when it comes to recruiting Nussmeier. Every time that Nussmeier goes to watch his brother play, he'll be surrounded by the Tigers staff and potentially his future teammates. Doug Nussmeier is now the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints, giving LSU another family tie in the State.

If the Tigers can get Colton Nussmeier on board, it'll quickly help as they look to build out this 2026 recruiting class as well as to start building the 2027 recruiting class.

