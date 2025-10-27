The LSU Tigers must do everything they can to keep these five 2026 recruits

On Sunday, the LSU Tigers sent shockwaves through the College Football world by firing Head Coach Brian Kelly after the Tigers were embarrassed at home against Texas A&M. The Tigers instantly became the most attractive job opening in College Football, but in this era of NIL and the Transfer Portal, a job could change quickly.

As the Tigers are without a Head Coach and likely won't have the job filled before the Early National Signing Day, programs around the Country will come calling for some of LSU's top recruits. In the time without a Head Coach, the Tigers need to go all out to keep these 5 members of their 10th ranked recruiting class on board.

LSU needs to hold these 5 elite recruits

It's still so early in this entire post-firing world that it's unclear if coaches like defensive backs coach Corey Raymond will remain at LSU. If the Tigers can retain Corey Raymond, it would be massive in the recruitment of elite cornerback Havon Finney. The California Native is a Top-100 recruit and the type of player who could step right into the lineup like DJ Pickett has as a true freshman.

Arguably, the best player in LSU's recruiting class is local product Richard Anderson, who's dominated Louisiana High School Football. Anderson was the first player to join LSU's 2026 recruiting class and is an elite talent that LSU could desperately use.

After losing Bradyn Swinson to the NFL Draft, LSU is suffering from not having a true elite edge rusher on defense. Trenton Henderson is just outside of being a 5-star recruit as the 36th-ranked player in the Country, as he's a player who could instantly make an impact for the Tigers. After only signing 1 edge rusher in the 2025 recruiting class, LSU needs to keep Henderson on board.

The biggest issue for LSU in their loss to Texas A&M was the offensive line, as both tackle positions were a massive issue. The Tigers currently only have 1 offensive tackle on board in this recruiting class in Top-150 recruit Brysten Martinez. The Tigers are at their best when they're strong in the trenches, which makes getting a player like Martinez on campus important.

The most important player in LSU's recruiting class is elite athlete Lamar Brown, who could play Offensive or Defensive Line at the next level. Brown is ranked as the Nation's top recruit in Rivals' Industry Rankings, and he has plenty of schools willing to try and nab him. Texas A&M fans were chanting "We want Lamar" during their win over LSU, and given how close he is with Mike Elko, the Aggies could pull off the flip.