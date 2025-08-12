The LSU Tigers QB recruiting slump is one of the most bizarre cold streaks imaginable

When looking at recent results, if you were a quarterback recruit coming out of High School, the LSU Tigers would seemingly be one of the top schools in consideration. The last two multi-year starters for the Tigers have won the Heisman Trophy while Garrett Nussmeier will look to make it three in a row. LSU has become one of the best programs at developing elite receivers and offensive linemen which means the tools to succeed will always be there.

Despite everything that makes LSU so appealing to a quarterback recruit, the Tigers haven't been able to find any success recruiting the position. The struggles all date back to when Bryce Underwood flipped late in the 2025 recruiting cycle as the Tigers lost the Nation's top overall recruit and quarterback.

Given that Bryce Underwood flipped so late in the recruiting cycle, it was almost impossible for the Tigers to sign a quarterback in the 2025 class. The Tigers ultimately ended up adding transfer quarterback Michael Van Buren to give the room another young signal caller but, they couldn't land their quarterback of the future.

The sights then quickly turned to the 2026 recruiting class, but the Tigers were behind the 8 ball when the attention was changed. While Bryce Underwood was committed to the Tigers, several of the top quarterbacks in the 2026 recruiting class came off the board, and once Underwood was no longer blocking their path to playing time, nearly every top quarterback was already committed.

As some of the final dominoes began to fall in the 2026 recruiting class, the LSU Tigers went all-in on Celina, Texas native Bowe Bentley. The Tigers made a recruitment that was a slam dunk for Oklahoma a competition but, in the end, the Sooners were able to land Bentley's commitment.

Missing out on a quarterback in the 2026 recruiting class wasn't a massive blow for the LSU Tigers as the 2027 recruiting class set LSU up so well they seemingly couldn't fail. The top quarterback in the class is out of Baton Rouge in Elijah Haven while another top 10 quarterback is out of Louisiana in Peyton Houston.

The Tigers' first true push, however, came for Illinois Native Trae Taylor, who ended up picking the Nebraska Cornhuskers over LSU.

The Tigers despite having the In-State advantage for the Nation's top quarterback, appear poised to miss out as Elijah Haven has been predicted to land at Florida.

The same situation appears to be unfolding for Louisiana native Peyton Houston who has a clear list of top teams that doesn't include the LSU Tigers.

Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan is feeling the heat at LSU, and if he has a poor season, the recruiting results could pair to make it uncomfortable. The fate of Joe Sloan at LSU lies in the hands of Nussmeier, not just his starting quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, but also his younger brother, Colton Nussmeier.

Colton Nussmeier is ranked as the 84th best player in the Country, the 6th ranked quarterback in the Class, and the 10th ranked player out of Texas. The Tigers have been recruiting the younger Nussmeier as he's impressed the staff and could easily factor into their future plans. Nussmeier has the family ties with his brother playing at LSU paired with his father being the offensive coordinator for the Saints.

In many ways, the Nussmeier family controls the fate of many within the LSU Football program. If the Tigers are going to go on a deep run and finally make the College Football Playoff under Brian Kelly, it'll be on the back of Garrett Nussmeier. If the Tigers are going to end this brutal cold streak on the recruiting trail, it'll likely be thanks to Colton Nussmeier.

