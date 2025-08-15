The Michigan Wolverines sign stealing punishments were far from "The Hammer"

Over the past two years, all the Michigan Wolverines rivals have been able to talk about is what they referred to as "The Hammer". After Michigan's sign stealing scandal became the biggest story in sports, Ohio State fans and Michigan State fans specifically were obsessed with the thought of the NCAA coming in and laying "The Hammer" down on their biggest rival with Bowl Game bans, loss of scholarships, and for the biggest dreamers the Death Penalty.

On Friday Afternoon, the NCAA will officially announce their findings on the Committee on Infractions case and hand down their official punishments. ESPN's Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel were given word on what the punishments will be and they're far less than what the Wolverines' rivals had hoped for.

Sources: Among Michigan’s punishments in the NCAA COI ruling, per me and @danwetzel:

*Michigan receives a significant fine, expected to be more than $20 million, from loss of postseason football revenue for the next two seasons.

*Michigan coach Sherrone Moore is given an… pic.twitter.com/r7YD2CCUqq — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 15, 2025

The Wolverines will pay more than $20 Million in fines which is likely the largest Committee on Infractions fine of all time beating out the previous figure of $8 Million which Tennessee was forced to pay in 2023. The fine comes as Michigan won't receive any postseason football revenue over the next two seasons meaning they won't need to pony the funds up right away.

When Michigan went to the committee they suggested a two game suspension for Sherrone Moore which he'd serve in Weeks 3 and 4 allowing him to coach against his Alma Mater Oklahoma. Moore will be suspended a third game which will be served during the 2026 season.

Sherrone Moore's suspension comes as he deleted a text thread between himself and Connor Stallions who was at the center of this entire scandal but, the NCAA recovered the thread and found no wrong doing.

The biggest penalties placed on Michigan are practically a slap on the wrist which is as big of a win as they could've hoped for. The NCAA will likely dive further into why the Wolverines aren't facing bigger punishments but, this can't be seen as anything except for a win for the program. The punishments that Stallions and Jim Harbaugh face are expected to the most significant as they'll both get hefty show causes.

