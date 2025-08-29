The Mike Vick debut at Norfolk State went worse than anyone could have imagined

On Thursday Night, the Mike Vick era began as the legendary quarterback took the field for the first time as the Head Coach of the Norfolk State Spartans. As of late we've seen a wave of former star players take over programs following in the footsteps of Deion Sanders and the hope was that Vick could help bring some buzz to the program.

When the team took the field against Towson it quickly became evident that this won't be an over night turnaround. The Towson Tigers won this game 27-7 but, the Spartans struggled to truly get anything going.

Given that Mike Vick was electrifying at quarterback the hope was that he'd be able to bring that level of offense to the program. For the first 46 minutes of the game the fanbase was dying to see anything worth cheering for until Jaylen Laudermilk rushed for the first touchdown of the season.

As a whole the offense was a total dud especially when it came to the rushing attack forcing this team to become one dimensional. Norfolk State ran the ball 31 times picking up just 39 yards which kept them from ever putting true pressure on Towson.

The good news for Mike Vick and Norfolk State is that the offense appears to have two true stars at wide receiver but, they'll need to find a way to utilize them even more. DreSean Kendrick was able to catch 11 passes for 125 yards while Kam'Ryn Thomas was right behind him with 7 catches for 105 yards.

The Spartans next game should give them another chance to get Mike Vick on the board with his first career win as they'll face off against Virginia State. Vick will need to find a way to knock off Virginia State otherwise, the game the following week against Rutgers will make it three straight losses.

