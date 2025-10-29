The most logical LSU hire is also the one they’ll probably overlook

This weekend, the LSU Tigers changed the entire coaching carousel making the decision to fire Brian Kelly 3.5 seasons into his tenure. The LSU job opening up changes the entire process of the offseason as every other search Nationally will run off who the Tigers are able to nab. Where LSU turns for it's next hire is an interesting conversation as they'll attract a wide range of accomplished coaches.

Many expect like when LSU hired Brian Kelly away from Notre Dame that the Tigers will go big game hunting. Lane Kiffin, Eli Drinkwitz, Marcus Freeman, and Kenny Dillingham will all be among the names thrown around for the job, but it's also possible none of them want to leave.

LSU's perfect hire is Tulane Head Coach Jon Sumrall

If LSU is truly looking for the best fit and a perfect hire, the Tigers should go right down the road and bring in Tulane Head Coach Jon Sumrall. The leader of the Green Wave is in his second season at Tulane and the results will have programs around the Country interested in hiring Sumrall. If the Tigers learned anything about the Brian Kelly era, they won't think twice before hiring Sumrall.

LSU fans always complained the Brian Kelly didn't fit the LSU culture and that he was an outsider since he didn't have SEC experience. Jon Sumrall is the exact opposite playing at Kentucky before coaching at Kentucky and Ole Miss as an assistant before being a head coach in Louisiana and Alabama for Tulane and Troy.

The other big issue the LSU fans had with Brian Kelly is the fact that they felt he wasn't fully bought into the job. That feeling should eliminate some of the top candidates as the Tigers shouldn't have to outbid a school to land a coach who's going to be as bought in as the fans would like.

Lane Kiffin, Marcus Freeman, and most of the names the Tigers will look at as potential fits have all already landed their big job. Brian Kelly had the big job and lost some of that hunger and energy as he had already achieved a lot. A coach like Sumrall or one of the coordinators who haven't landed a big head coaching gig may be worse to start the job, but it's the better choice long term.

Where LSU goes with its hiring process is truly a mystery, as they're just days removed from firing Brian Kelly. More likely than not, after making such a big move, the Tigers will try and swing for the fences, which would be the wrong move. Go and take a chance on a young and hungry coach while surrounding him with a great staff, and the Tigers could be back to contending for National Championships.