The Transfer Portal is often seen as a way for teams to make the major additions that could take a roster over the top from a pretender to a contender. While every team does land their potential biggest stars, there are also a ton of additions that never get enough credit. The best teams don't just hit on the biggest stars, but they find value in under appreciated players.

In the SEC, every team brought in sizable transfer classes as the conference tries to snap its National Championship draught. If each SEC team is going to breakthrough, these additions are going to prove to be the biggest steals.

The Most Underappreciated Transfer Addition for Every SEC Team in 2026

Alabama Crimson Tide - Terrance Green

Kalen DeBoer and his staff needed to go out and add to the defensive front after losing Tim Keenan and James Smith this offseason. Oregon transfer Terrance Green doesn't have production that jumps off the page, but the size profile to develop into a great player for Alabama. Green's biggest contribution could come this offseason as he battles against a younger Alabama offensive line helping that group develop.

Arkansas Razorbacks - Jelani Watkins

Arkansas needed to bring in more SEC caliber athletes as Ryan Silverfield tries to bring this program back to competing in the SEC. LSU transfer Jelani Watkins only has two career catches, but he's a player who could make a massive impact if used properly. Watkins is a legitimate track star, and his speed could give this offense an elite weapon after two years developing at LSU.

Auburn Tigers - Da'Shawn Womack

Alex Golesh takes over an Auburn team that's tasked with replacing a ton of high caliber players to the NFL Draft and Transfer Portal. Transferring in from Ole Miss is a former 5-star recruit in Da'Shawn Womack. While Womack hasn't had a ton of production, he's been a solid player who could blossom in a full-time role.

Florida Gators - Micah Mays Jr

Jon Sumrall and Buster Faulkner take over at Florida, and they'll have a talented wide receiver room to work with. While Eric Singleton Jr is the big name addition, Micah Mays Jr is a solid option with the injury history to some of the Gators key weapons. Micah Mays Jr has put together back-to-back impressive seasons, and could be ready to explode in the right system.

Georgia Bulldogs - Bryson Beaver

The Georgia Bulldogs recruit at such an elite level that Kirby Smart doesn't need to go add instant starters often. The best move the Bulldogs made was landing true freshman Bryson Beaver after he left Oregon as Will Stein took the Kentucky job. Bryson Beaver was a standout throughout the recruiting process and should become a long term option for the Bulldogs at quarterback.

Kentucky Wildcats - Nic Anderson

Will Stein takes over at Kentucky, and he hired former LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan to lead his offense. Sloan turned to one of his former Tigers bringing in Nic Anderson after his lone season in Baton Rouge. Injuries have kept Anderson from returning to the form we saw in 2023, but he could at worst be a great target in the redzone.

LSU Tigers - Faheem Delane

Coming out of High School, LSU pushed hard for Faheem Delane, but ended up missing out on the elite safety prospect to Ohio State. After developing his brother Mansoor Delane into a 1st Round Pick, the Tigers won out the second time around. Delane will compete instantly to replace AJ Haulcy at safety while he will likely be a player who can make an impact for several seasons.

Mississippi State Bulldogs - Jardin Gilbert

Jeff Lebby is heading into his 3rd season at Mississippi State, and he'll need to start winning games to go with the improvement he's shown. Mississippi State made an under the radar addition by landing LSU transfer Jardin Gilbert. While Gilbert will never be the flashiest player, he brings a ton of SEC experience and can help the rest of this unit in a variety of ways with his veteran leadership.

Missouri Tigers - JaDon Blair

Each year we're seeing the NFL prefer safeties that carry a bigger frame which is going to make it's way to the college ranks. Notre Dame transfer JaDon Blair profiles as that kind of player after spending a season with the Fighting Irish. Eli Drinkwitz and his staff will need to develop Blair, but he has all the traits to be an elite player for the Tigers.

Oklahoma Sooners - Lloyd Avant

Last offseason, Oklahoma took a massive swing on Jaydn Ott who hardly saw the field after an impressive tenure at Cal. This offseason, Oklahoma made much smaller additions including adding Lloyd Avant at running back. Avant brings receiving ability as a rusher and a receiver which will make him a great outlet for John Mateer.

Ole Miss Rebels - JT Lindsey

In the tug of war between LSU and Ole Miss, the Rebels landed LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson. Following Frank Wilson to Oxford is Freshman running back JT Lindsey who missed the entire season dealing with a legal issue. Lindsey was one of the most highly sought after backs in his class a year ago, and a player who can make an impact behind Kewan Lacy before competing for a starting role next season.

South Carolina Gamecocks - Nitro Tuggle

South Carolina needed to attack the offseason upgrading the offense with LaNorris Sellers returning for another season. The Gamecocks went out and added a high upside player in former Georgia and Purdue transfer Nitro Tuggle. This season, Tuggle showed what he can do with playing time with 500 yards and 4 touchdowns which could make him a great option alongside Nyck Harbor.

Tennessee Volunteers - Cooper Ranvier

The Tennessee Volunteers were derailed at times by their kicking struggles making it a position they needed to upgrade at in the offseason. After Max Gilbert transferred to Arkansas, the Volunteers found an upgrade in Louisville Kicker Cooper Ranvier. This season, Ranvier made 39-41 extra points while making all, but 1 field goal within 50 yards making him a reliable starter.

Texas Longhorns - Bo Mascoe

Texas' additions on offense have gotten all the attention, and for good reason as the unit will be loaded. Using the Transfer Portal, Texas went out and got a potential elite cornerback in Rutgers transfer Bo Mascoe. The Longhorns have lost great defensive backs over the past two offseasons, and Mascoe could matchup with the best wide receivers the SEC has to offer.

Texas A&M Aggies - Ryan Henderson

While Texas A&M spends big in the Transfer Portal, some of their under the radar additions have paid off the best. After landing Cashius Howell from Bowling Green and developing him into a potential 1st Round Pick, the Aggies may have found a similar player in Ryan Henderson. This season, Henderson racked up 7 sacks at San Diego State, which could give the Aggies an elite presence off the edge.

Vanderbilt Commodores - Jayvontay Conner

Diego Pavia's best friend was Eli Stowers who helped transform the Commodores' offense at the tight end position. Coming over from East Carolina is a promising receiver at tight end in Jayvontay Conner who caught 23 passes for 333 yards and 3 touchdowns last season. The Commodores will have a true freshman at quarterback in Jared Curtis, and giving him a safety valve at tight end was a massive win.