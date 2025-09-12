The nation is starting to take notice of NC State quarterback CJ Bailey

On Thursday Night, Dave Doeren's NC State Wolfpack were able to improve to 3-0 while picking up the first ACC Conference win of the season. NC State is starting to build an impressive resume with wins over East Carolina as well as Power 4 wins over Wake Forest and Virginia (Wasn't an official ACC game).

While the Wolfpack entered the season with the expectations of finishing in the bottom half of the ACC, they're starting to look like a team that will be a nightmare to face and could pull off some Playoff altering wins. The biggest reason for the surge by NC State is quarterback CJ Bailey, who's in his first season as the full-time starter but, played a ton last season once Grayson McCall was injured.

In 2024, CJ Bailey finished the season completing 64.9% of his passes for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns, but threw 10 interceptions. Bailey has started the season by looking far more impressive as a passer completing 70.79% of his passes for 719 yards and 5 touchdowns with just 1 interception, while rushing for 84 yards and 3 touchdowns.

This game had 15 NFL teams with scouts in attendance, and while CJ Bailey isn't eligible for the NFL Draft until the following year, the scouts certainly took note that the 6'6" 210-pound quarterback has all the tools to become a star, and nationally, he's starting to garner that level of attention.

NFL Draft Analyst Jordan Reid took note before the game even started that CJ Bailey was a quarterback prospect that teams should start keeping an eye on.

#NCState QB CJ Bailey (6-6, 213, SO)



File this name away for 2027. Has made some nice throws early on this season. pic.twitter.com/Qw756wJnMX — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) September 11, 2025

After Reid noted that CJ Bailey has made some impressive throws this season, Bailey proved him right with an impressive throw between Wake Forest defenders.

During the game, fans started to note how impressive NC State is at the skill positions and the fact that CJ Bailey is looking more impressive each week.

NC State’s skill guys are ultra talented. And CJ Bailey looking more and more like a dude each game. — Dennis Cox (@TheFanRookie) September 12, 2025

You know a quarterback is impressive when opposing fans start to float the possibility of landing him as a transfer. Given that CJ Bailey is a Miami native, the Hurricanes fans are already wondering if he could replace Carson Beck.

Canes fans should be paying attention to how good CJ Bailey is 👀👀👀 — Sebastian Font (@S_Font_Sports) September 12, 2025

CJ Bailey is gonna get a nice offer from Miami this winter. — Tony Gerdeman (@TonyGerdeman) September 12, 2025

The NC State Wolfpack now has a chance to go on a serious run in the ACC as this team continues to look better each weekend. The biggest factor the rest of the way will be the growth that CJ Bailey takes as he could end the year as one of the best quarterbacks in the Country.

