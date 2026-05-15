The Nation's No. 1 OT Mark Matthews is latest win in absurd cycle for Texas A&M

The Mike Elko era has already delivered the results that Texas A&M was expected to have under Jimbo Fisher, and it's only been two seasons. Every year under Jimbo Fisher, the Texas A&M Aggies were expected to turn into a National Championship contender, but fell flat. In just two seasons under Elko, the Aggies have already made it to the College Football Playoff, and now they're looking to build towards winning a National Championship.

All the recruiting fanfare that followed Jimbo Fisher during his time at Texas A&M is finally coming to fruition this offseason for Mike Elko. The NIL power that Texas A&M can have is now being paired with revenue sharing, and actually winning, giving the Aggies a chance to finally reach the potential their fanbase has been claiming they have.

Texas A&M adds the Nation's top OT to a loaded recruiting class

On Friday Afternoon, Texas A&M picked up another major commitment as the nation's top offensive tackle recruit Mark Matthews committed to the Aggies. Matthews picked Mike Elko and Texas A&M over Miami, LSU, and Georgia among many others.

Landing Mark Matthews over In-State Miami is a major win for the Aggies as the two have been battling over the 5-star recruit for several months with the lead switching between both schools. Both Miami and Texas A&M were deeply involved in the recruitment of 5-star Oluwasemilore Olubobola, and when he picked Notre Dame, it turned the pressure up on both schools to land Matthews.

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Mark Matthews is the 6th ranked player in the Country, the top offensive tackle in the class, and the top ranked player out of Florida.

The addition of Mark Matthews to this recruiting class takes the group up another level as the Aggies now hold commitments from 5 5-stars in this cycle. The Nation's 6th ranked player Matthews joins 11th ranked Kamarui Dorsey, 15th ranked Kennedy Brown, 19th ranked Zyron Forstall, and 30th ranked Raylaun Henry.

Even the offensive line class is starting to look absurd with two 5-stars in Matthews and Brown along with another two top 300 ranked offensive tackles in Kaeden Scott and DeMarrion Johnson.

The craziest part is that Texas A&M's absurd stretch on the recruiting trail isn't even close to over. Cornerbacks John Meredith and Joshua Dobson both have Texas A&M in the mix along with 5-star IOL Albert Simien, LB Kaden Henderson, and WR Eric McFarland.

How Texas A&M finishes the recruiting cycle, and if their recruits can retain 5-star status will be key as this class has a chance to reach truly historic status.