The Nation's No. 1 QB recruit announces two finalists in high stakes All-SEC duel

Spring practices around the country are coming to a close, and the biggest focus is quickly becoming recruiting. The top programs in the country have been reeling in major commitments over the last several weeks, but as official visits continue to take place, we're only going to see a flood of commitments.

In April, no commitment announcement will be more highly anticipated than that of Louisiana Native, Elijah Haven. According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Elijah Haven is a 5-star recruit ranked as the 11th best player in the country, the top quarterback recruit in the class, and the 2nd ranked recruit out of Louisiana.

Earlier in April, Elijah Haven set a commitment date of April 25th, but the highly touted quarterback now has just two finalists.

Kirby Smart and Kalen DeBoer set for high states duel over Elijah Haven

On Friday Afternoon, Elijah Haven anounced that he'll be picking between Alabama and Georgia when he announces his commitment on April 25th.

NEWS: Five-Star QB Elijah Haven will choose between Alabama and Georgia on April 25th, he tells me for @Rivals ⁰

The 6’5 215 QB totaled 4,714 yards and 73 TDs this season (Louisiana state record)



He’s the No. 1 QB in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings⁰⁰https://t.co/WorRVGSus3 pic.twitter.com/jLVuosSuZ6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 17, 2026

The news is especially notable for Auburn as they were in the top 3 when Elijah Haven originally set his announcement date. The Tigers are just the latest team to get cut as Haven previously had the Florida Gators in the mix before cutting down his list to three.

For Alabama, losing out on Elijah Haven would truly be stunning given how this recruitment has gone. Haven has constantly shown up at Alabama games and recruiting events, and the Crimson Tide have seemingly dominated this recruitment since Florida's coaching change.

It's only fitting that the only coach with a chance to deal a major blow to Alabama is Georgia's Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs have risen late in this recruitment, but it's going to be hard to beat out the Crimson Tide with how often Haven has made his way to Tuscaloosa.