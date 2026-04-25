The Nation's No. 1 QB recruit Elijah Haven picks Kalen DeBoer over Kirby Smart

As Spring practices wind down and recruiting visits around the country continue for the Nation's top recruits, every weekend is going to see top players announce their commitment. Few recruiting announcements bring as much excitement as when the top quarterback in the country makes their pick, as it creates a domino effect on the rest of the class.

On Saturday Afternoon, the Nation's top quarterback, Elijah Haven, came to a decision as Alabama and Georgia clashed once again, this time for the 5-star recruit. The winner would get a quarterback who could develop into the Nation's best, while the loser is now sent scrambling for another quarterback.

Alabama wins major clash for 5-star Elijah Haven

On Saturday Afternoon, Kalen DeBoer picked up a massive win over Kirby Smart as Elijah Haven committed to the Crimson Tide.

BREAKING: Five-Star QB Elijah Haven has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’5 215 QB from Baton Rouge, LA chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia



He’s the No. 1 QB in the 2027 Rivals Industry Rankings⁰⁰https://t.co/WorRVGSus3 pic.twitter.com/v0hOQpwXyG — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 25, 2026

According to Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings, Elijah Haven is the 12th ranked player in the Country, the top quarterback in the class, and the 2nd ranked player out of Louisiana.

The win gives the Crimson Tide their 3rd 5-star quarterback in three recruiting cycles under Kalen DeBoer, joining Keelon Russell and Jett Thomalla. Kalen DeBoer just sent Ty Simpson into the NFL as a 1st Round pick, and the development track record is going to be appealing for any quarterback recruit.

Elijah Haven joins long-time Alabama commit and 4-star recruit Trent Seaborn in this class as DeBoer will look to develop two quarterbacks like he did last class..

It was a slow start for the Crimson Tide on the recruiting trail as they entered the day with the Nation's 34th ranked recruiting class, but they should start to quickly fly up the rankings. Quarterbacks become the biggest recruiters for a class, and adding one as talented as Haven will draw attention from the Nation's biggest playmakers.