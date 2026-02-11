The Nation's No.1 WR recruit Monshun Sales names final 4 schools

The offseason in college football is in full swing as programs move from focusing on the Transfer Portal to traditional recruiting. The offseason is most important for High School recruiting as the downtime allows head coaches and programs to recruit players. One of the players every program is after in the 2027 recruiting class is elite wide receiver Monshun Sales.

The Indiana Native is a 5-star recruit, drawing interest from nearly every major college football program. This season, Monshun Sales caught 37 passes for 794 yards and 9 touchdowns at Lawrence North High School. As Sales' recruitment comes into focus, he's trimmed down the list of schools he's considering.

5-star wide receiver Monshun Sales names "Final Four"

On Wednesday Night, 5-star wide receiver Monshun Sales announced a final 4 of Alabama, Indiana, Miami, and Ohio State.

NEWS: Five-Star WR Monshun Sales is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’5 205 WR from Indianapolis, IN is ranked as the No. 8 Recruit in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals Industry)



The 6'5 205 WR from Indianapolis, IN is ranked as the No. 8 Recruit in the '27 Class

As the intensity of the recruiting cycle picks up, every school involved is going to make a strong push to land a commitment from Sales, who's going to be a game-changing wide receiver. Every recruiting service ranks Monshun Sales as a Top 15 recruit, including 24/7 Sports, which ranks Sales as the 5th ranked player in the Country and the top wide receiver in the class.

Ohio State, Alabama, and Miami in the Final 4 makes a ton of sense, and is what we're used to seeing for elite talents like Sales. Each has developed wide receivers into stars, and the coaches have great track records to point to.

The school that stands out in Monshun Sales' final 4 the most is the hometown Indiana Hoosiers. All throughout the season, everyone talked about how Indiana didn't have a 5-star recruit, and Sales could end up being the Hoosiers' first. Indiana making the final group points to how impressive Cignetti's turnaround has been, and if he can close the deal it would be remarkable.