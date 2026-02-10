The NCAA getting a win over Charles Bediako is a major step in the right direction

The biggest story in sports over the past month has been Charles Bediako's return to college basketball. Alabama added a player who last played for them in 2023 as he left school early to enter the NBA Draft, but went undrafted. As former NBA Draft picks and European players entered college basketball, Alabama took their chance.

Nate Oats and Alabama pointed out how the system allows European players to be professionals before coming to America, and thought he had a fair case. The complicated matter became something that impacted college basketball, and a case that every other sport quietly had its eyes on.

The NCAA winning against Charles Bediako impacts every sport

On Monday Night, the NCAA picked up what seems to be its first win in court in forever as it was ruled that Charles Bediako is ineligible.

Alabama center Charles Bediako's injunction to continue playing this season for Alabama has been denied by a judge, sources confirm to ESPN. He'll no longer be eligible for Alabama. pic.twitter.com/vnYcdRryRu — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 9, 2026

This win by the NCAA sends a statement to everyone to stop trying to find a loophole to get around the rules. The NCAA winning doesn't just impact the college basketball world, but every other major sport.

What was going to stop former MLB Draft picks that couldn't make the major leagues from trying to return for this season? What was going to stop former college football players who went to Training Camp, but couldn't make a team from coming back?

The long sentiment has been that the NCAA can't win court cases in this modern era, yet the NCAA got a statement win in this case. With all the changes, it's never been more appealing to be a college athlete, and with that has come players who should've moved on coming back.

College sports need to get back to their roots, and this case is a great step in the right direction. The NCAA is going to need to tighten some of their rules, especially with how they handle pros from overseas, but this case should set a major precedent going forward.