The NCAA has tabled plan to end eligibility College Football's crisis

As NIL and Revenue Sharing have entered the College Football landscape, there's more of an incentive than ever for players to stick around in College. This has started an eligbility nightmare for the NCAA as players continue to contest whether or not they should be granted more time at the College level.

The past few offseasons have been filled with lawsuits against the NCAA as players have taken to court to fight for the right to play another season. Diego Pavia and Rahsul Faison took the NCAA to court with Pavia's case allowing former JUCO athletes an extra season while Faison sued over the fact he only played in 3 seasons.

These case presented a new issue for the NCAA as they were constantly trying to deal with athletes using new ways to try and prove they too deserve a second season. The cases have dragged on and only brought more heat to the NCAA which meant they'd try to find a way to stop it.

The NCAA's Five-For-Five eligibility plan is tabled

This offseason, the NCAA started to explore a Five-for-Five plan which would end redshirts in College sports. The biggest issue was that athletes would only start to push for longer terms from 6 to 8 years as long as they wanted to stick around. On Thursday, Ross Dellenger of On3 reported that the Five-For-Five plan has been tabled.

The NCAA certainly has to find a solution to the current eligibility rules, but it was also clear that the Five-For-Five plan would only create issues down the road. Athletes and their agents are only going to find ways to poke holes in the rules with the amount of money at stake, but clarifying the rules and making them clearer would be a great start.

