The NCAA launches appeal against Trinidad Chambliss and Ole Miss

Fans of college football have seen the sport turn into a courtroom drama over the past several weeks. Players seeking an extra season of eligibility have taken their fight against the NCAA to the courts where mixed results have been handed down. At the forefront of the cases against the NCAA has been Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

After taking the Country by storm this season, Trinidad Chambliss has fought against the NCAA to play another season in Oxford. The NCAA denied Chambliss' requests leading him to seek an injunction against the NCAA. When Chambliss won his case, it appeared that he'd be back under center for the Rebels next season.

The NCAA files appeal over Trinidad Chambliss ruling

On Thursday Afternoon, the NCAA began their efforts to reverse the decision by filing a 658 page appeal to the Mississippi State Supreme Court with a request for an expedited ruling.

NEWS: The NCAA is appealing the Trinidad Chambliss preliminary injunction, which granted him eligibility for the 2026 season. In a 658-page filing to the Mississippi State Supreme Court today, the NCAA is asking the court to overrule the injunction and expedite the ruling. pic.twitter.com/oWiqEQU7bj — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 5, 2026

The decision shows that the NCAA is serious about it's efforts to restore order to the sport over these never ending eligibility cases. After winning cases over several other players, the NCAA easily could've moved on as this is a lengthy process, but they needed to show that they're going to treat these cases as they see the rules.

Trinidad Chambliss playing or not playing has massive stakes for Ole Miss as well as for the quarterback himself. If Chambliss is able to play in 2026, Ole Miss is a National Championship frontrunner. This season, Trinidad Chambliss looked like a Heisman contender without even playing the full season which only helps his and the Rebels' chances if he plays the entire season.

For Trinidad Chambliss, the timing of this decision could have massive personal implications if he's not allowed to come back to Ole Miss. The NFL Draft process is rapidly passing him by as the NFL Combine is in the books, and teams are already hosting Top 30 visits. Add in the fact that NFL Free Agency begins on Monday, and a decision against Chambliss could prove to be costly if he's forced to sit out a full year.