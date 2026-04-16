The NCAA will open Pandora’s box with controversial eligibility proposal

While everyone loves the excitement on the field in college sports, the drama the last few off-season's has taken place off the field. It's never been more appealing to be a college athlete with NIL, Revenue Sharing, and the Transfer Portal drastically shifting the landscape. Given all the money at stake for the players, we've seen players test the NCAA in a way we've hardly ever seen.

Diego Pavia beat the NCAA in court opening the flood gates for former JUCO athletes to gain extra eligibility. This offseason alone, Trinidad Chambliss, Joey Aguilar, Chandler Morris, and several other players have all gone to court testing the NCAA's rules with varying results. On the basketball side, Charles Bediako created a circus when he returned to Alabama after he entered the draft and played in the G-League.

The NCAA has to look for any fix that will make the players happy, and slow the chaos, but at this point it may be impossible.

The NCAA will be opening a new can of worms with latest proposal

As the NCAA looks to fix the eligibility crisis, they're exploring a 5-year eligibility window for players which could go into affect as soon as this summer.

NEW: The NCAA is exploring a 5-year eligibility window that could go into affect this summer.



But the question of grandfathering in athletes that just completed their 4th year leaves players and coaches in limbo🤔



(via @RossDellenger)



Details: https://t.co/F7wpeqGnQ9 pic.twitter.com/I9IBPvSdqf — On3 (@On3) April 16, 2026

The proposal would allow players 5 years in college sports regardless of redshirts or seasons at the JUCO level. While the proposal being approved could finally get a rule in place, it'll likely only create more issues for the NCAA.

The players who just graduated will want to know if they're grandfathered in which could put thousands of players back into the mix for teams in the Transfer Portal or on the active roster. If the new ruling doesn't apply to the players who were just true seniors, there are going to be players suing the NCAA all over again.

The bigger issue may come with athletes who spent 4 seasons in college years ago, and now want to try to make a comeback. There are plenty of former players who had great careers, but didn't make it to the professional ranks who could create chaos for the NCAA.

This offseason is once again going to be filled with a ton of changes a year after the House Settlement. The NCAA has plenty of issues to address, and finding fixes that work is far from an easy task.