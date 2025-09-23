The next axe to fall? Ranking the 10 College Football Coaches on the Hot Seat

In College Football, the fanbase can turn on their head coach quicker than they do in any other sport and once a coach loses the fanbase it's typically the beginning of the end. This season, we've already seen 2 Head Coaches lose their job in UCLA's DeShaun Foster and Virginia Tech's Brent Pry which leaves everyone asking who could get axed next.

Through 4 weeks of the College Football season, several fanbases are already fed up with their head coaches. Whether they've chanted to fire the coach or posted on a message board, these 10 Head Coaches have been placed on the hot seat by their fans but, they land in varying tiers of being on the hot seat.

Can you even fire the program icon?

The Clemson Tigers are a disaster this season at 1-3 despite entering the season with National Championship hopes and the expectation of winning the ACC. Clemson fans can complain and call for Swinney's job all they want but, at the end of the day, Dabo Swinney has done too much to get fired. For the heights Dabo Swinney took Clemson to, he should have a job for as long as he wants and the fans have to accept the bad with the good.

Could be the victim of a unique situation

While David Braun did a great job in the short term when Pat Fitzgerald was fired, the Wildcats may look for long term leadership this offseason. The Wildcats are opening a brand new stadium and with the investment on full display we could see a full overhaul if David Braun's team doesn't surprise everyone.

Saved by the buyout

Even if Mark Stoops has a terrible season, his buyout makes him one of the safest coaches in the Country. Within 60 days of firing Mark Stoops, the Wildcats would owe him 75% of his remaining contract value and with the figure coming out to $40.5 Million, it's impossible to imagine that Kentucky will be willing to cough up that match money.

Conference Play will decide their fate

The Bill Belichick era is off to a disastrous start as the Tar Heels are 2-2 but, their losses speak volumes. In the Tar Heels' 2 games against Power 4 opponents in TCU and UCF, North Carolina is being outscored 82-23. Between the results on the field and the drama off the field, the Tar Heels have to be wondering if they made a massive mistake.

While Tony Elliot entered the season on the hot seat, he only faces more pressure now that Virginia Tech fired Brent Pry. The Cavaliers are off to a 3-1 start but, Elliot is just 14-24 in his career which isn't promising with ACC play on the horizon. Elliot's buyout is only $4.5 million and if there's a hot name Virginia would like to battle their In-State rivals for, it may end up being the end of the Elliot era.

It seems as if Trent Dilfer is hanging on by a thread at UAB as the Blazers bold move hasn't panned out. Between his first two seasons and the start of 2025, Dilfer is just 9-19 with a 6-12 record in conference play. If it's another terrible season in the American for UAB, the Blazers may look to restart as it'll be clear that Dilfer isn't fit for the job.

When Wisconsin made the decision to fire Paul Chryst and hire Luke Fickell it was because the program was good but, not good enough to win the Big Ten or a National Championship with that style of play. Rather than elevating the program, Luke Fickell has taken them further from where they were under Chryst as there's a clear drop in talent. If Big Ten play ends up being a disaster, Wisconsin could end up making the move.

The coaches just waiting for the axe to fall

When Arkansas started the season with a high flying offense, it looked like Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks may have found something. After losing to Ole Miss and Memphis in shocking fashion, the Razorbacks may be looking for a head coach after all. There are already reports swirling that Bobby Petrino is jockying for the interim job which shows even the coaches in the building are expecting a move.

One of College Football's longest tenured head coaches will be on the move soon as it's becoming clear that Mike Gundy hasn't adapted to this new era. The Cowboys haven't been able to build a roster the right way in this NIL and Transfer Portal era and the results have shown on the field. Gundy accepted a pay cut this offseason and it could bring a clean sweep of the athletic staff at Oklahoma State.

It feels as if at any moment the Florida Gators could fire Billy Napier yet, after every loss he continues to have a job. Considering that Florida is on a bye week this weekend, Napier's job is in theory safe for now but, the schedule will make the decision easy for Florida. Last season, Napier was able to save his job with a miracle run but, not hiring a play calling offensive coordinator is going to end up costing him his job.

