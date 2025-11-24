The NFL just told Chip Kelly to stick to college football

Last season, the Ohio State Buckeyes won the national championship in a massive part due to Chip Kelly’s contributions. After his departure from UCLA, Chip Kelly took an offensive coordinator gig with the Buckeyes reuniting with Ryan Day. The year couldn’t have gone better for Kelly who led an explosive offense to a National Championship.

The job Chip Kelly did was incredible enough to the point that the NFL showed interest in Kelly once again. This off-season Pete Carroll landed in Las Vegas, and he called to the college ranks and brought Chip Kelly with him.

The Raiders went all in to hire Chip Kelly to the point where they made him the highest paid coordinator in the NFL. Just 11 games after going all-in on Chip Kelly, the Las Vegas Raiders fired him.

Sources: Chip Kelly is out as the Raiders offensive coordinator. pic.twitter.com/n8XcqIPOl4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2025

Chip Kelly likely just lost his last NFL gig

The Las Vegas Raiders had plenty of pieces to work with as Kelly inherited Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, while the team added Ashton Jeanty and a veteran QB in Geno Smith. Despite having enough talent to produce, Kelly‘s offense only averaged 15 points per game, which is tied for last in the NFL.

This stint in the NFL proves that Chip Kelly’s offensive system is best suited in College Football. Kelly overall has been a mess as a head coach since his time at Oregon and his lack of NFL success will likely keep him from getting another gig.

Where Chip Kelly next will be interesting to follow if he chooses to coach again. Kelly may be best suited as an offensive coordinator for a program as he wouldn’t need to do nearly as much recruiting. It would be interesting to see if Ohio State loses offensive coordinator Brian Hartline, if the buckeyes would consider bringing him back after he left.