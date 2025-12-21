The opening round of the College Football Playoff taught everyone 10 defining lessons

Injuries continue to be a defining factor in the Playoff

While the Playoff field still has a ton of talent, injuries continue to leave a ton of questions about the quarterfinal games. Jam Miller and Josh Cuevas were available for Alabama but, hardly made any impact on the game. Kewan Lacy left Ole Miss's game against Tulane, leaving the Rebels' top weapon in question. Almost every team has a key injury they can point to, and hopefully, the time off can allow these teams to get healthier.

College Football is still run by "The Big 2"

While there's the Power 4, college football continues to be a sport run by the two biggest conferences. The Quarterfinals will have 3 teams apiece from the SEC and the Big Ten, while the ACC and Big 12 have one team each. Until the other leagues start to invest at the level of "The Big 2", we're going to continue to see the two conferences dominate the sport.

This season was the perfect year for the old College Football Playoff format

The games this weekend made it clear that we're currently at a place where adding teams to the Playoff field shouldn't be the answer. Oklahoma, Alabama, Miami, and Texas A&M looked far from teams capable of winning a National Championship while Oregon and Ole Miss practically won scrimmages against Tulane and James Madison.

This season it appears that we only have 6 teams capable of winning a National Championship, while we had a ton of solid teams that aren't National Championship level. Adding additional teams would only prolong the process by adding teams with massive flaws to the field with no real chance of winning the Championship.