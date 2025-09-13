The Pac 12 obliterated UCLA after stunning loss to New Mexico

On Friday Night, the UCLA Bruins hit rock bottom as they dropped yet another game, this time at the hands of the New Mexico Lobos. When the game began, the Rose Bowl was embarrassingly empty as the fanbase made no effort to get out for the game, and the team showed why. Despite Nico Iamaleava leading the offense and all of the resources of being in the Big Ten, New Mexico won 35-10, and it should've been far worse.

The UCLA Bruins and USC played a massive part in destroying the Pac-12 as they were the first teams to make the move to leave the Conference. For the Bruins to destroy the league just to become a laughing stock is almost perfect karma.

As everyone laughs at UCLA for their misfortune even the conferences have joined in the fun as the Big Sky simply said no thanks to adding UCLA.

No thank you https://t.co/2NoDvyCKCV — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) September 13, 2025

The Big Sky isn't the only league bashing UCLA, as their former league has a ton of hate for UCLA after they destroyed the conference. When an account made the point that UCLA may not win a game this season, the Pac 12 expressed the biggest lack of sympathy.

For UCLA to get out of this mess, the school needs to wake up and realize that it put the program in this place. UCLA destroyed the Pac 12 and hasn't even put the effort or money into the program to truly be a contender in the Pac 12.

This offseason, UCLA is going to have to take a hard look at the program, starting with deciding if DeShaun Foster is the man for the job. If Foster sticks around, the Bruins need to pour resources into the team to build a roster on the transfer portal and recruiting otherwise this cycle will never end.

