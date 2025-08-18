The recruiting dominoes are falling: 3 elite 5-Stars announce decisions this week

As High School football seasons around the Country begin, the world of College Football recruiting begins to slow down. At this point, the vast majority of recruits are committed to their future programs making flipping recruits each team's top priority. At this point in the recruiting cycle, only 3 of the 5-star recruits in Rivals' Industry Recruiting Rankings haven't committed.

This week, all 3 of the final 5-star recruits will announce their commitments shaking up the race for the Nation's top recruiting class. Heading into "Commitment Week" here is how each of the final 3 battles are shaking out and which schools to watch for.

Savion Hiter - Running Back

The first of the trio of 5-star recruits to commit this week is elite running back Savion Hiter who will announce his decision on Tuesday. Hiter is the highest ranked uncommitted recruit ranked as the 8th ranked player in the class, the Nation's top running back, and the top player out of Virginia. This will have the feel of an old school commitment as Hiter won't inform any of the coaching staffs of his decision before his commitment.

Hiter's Final Four include Ohio State, Michigan, Georgia, and Tennessee but, the Wolverines have long looked like the favorite.

Bralan Womack - Safety

On August 21st, one of the Nation's top defenders will come off of the board when elite safety recruit Bralan Womack announces his commitment. Womack is ranked as the 21st ranked player in the Country, the 3rd ranked safety in the class, and the 2nd ranked player out of Mississippi. This recruitment seemed to be trending Ohio State's direction for a long time but, Auburn is the team trending as Womack nears his decision.

FONG BOMB: Rivals’ @SWiltfong_ has logged an expert prediction for Auburn to land 5-star safety Bralan Womack🦅



Womack is the No. 1 safety in the Rivals300.



Intel: https://t.co/wruPl8hg2s pic.twitter.com/HNPg1yM8b9 — Rivals (@Rivals) August 17, 2025

Darius Gray - Offensive Line

Rounding out a loaded week on the recruiting trail is elite offensive lineman Darius Gray. The only recruit ranked higher than Gray from Virginia is the aforementioned Savion Hiter as Gray is the 31st ranked player in the Country and the top interior offensive lineman in the class. At one point in time, it looked like Darius Gray was going to commit to LSU but, this race is seemingly wide open and if it's not the Tigers who win out, South Carolina is the team to watch for.

More College Football Recruiting News: