The repercussions of the Darian Mensah settlement will be huge in college sports

The NCAA has lost several battles when it comes to NIL and the transfer portal, but as schools start losing in these situations even with signed multi-year contracts by players the repercussions will be huge. Duke agreeing to settle with Darian Mensah will allow him to transfer to Miami while they do recoup some of the money given to him it sounds the loss for them is still there.

Duke not taking Mensah through a messy court battle makes sense as they still need to seem attractive to future transfers. However, the donors who offer up the money for these contracts have to hate what they see. The fact that there really are no consequences for a player to get out of a multiyear contract agreement cannot sit well with them.

Rich people who are able to fund college programs NIL budgets are not used to losing so when they see these things happen you would think at some point they will stop being so quick to throw so much money into players. Obviously, it is imperative that college football programs have a strong NIL budget to stay competitive.

However, not knowing if the amount of money they donate will go to what it is supposed to may stop some of the money. Now Duke will have to find a quarterback to replace the talented Mensah and it will be interesting if the big money donors will be as eager to throw in on the next quarterback's financial needs.

With players holding all the power when it comes to transferring, the money they make, and if they are able to get out of certain contracts, you start wondering how those who donate may start trying to deduct money. When a person or a group of people put $4 million into a quarterback's bank account they expect results. You would have to think at some point when a player underachieves, or the team doesn't reach their anticipated projection with wins they may start punishing players.

Sure, right now that seems unlikely and it may take a while but those who are giving the money are going to start fighting back so their money isn't being given without a desirable return. While most people are waiting to see guardrails put into place for the transfer portal and NIL from the NCAA or conferences, I think it is much more likely those who give the most will start taking action into their own hands instead of waiting for others.