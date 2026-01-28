Darian Mensah signs with Miami putting the Hurricanes back in the championship race

As the Transfer Portal neared it's closure, it looked like the Miami Hurricanes could end up being the loser of a massive game of musical chairs. The Hurricanes lost out against LSU in the battle for transfer QB Sam Leavitt, and as options came off the board, it looked like Miami was in serious danger of being without a clear starter for 2026. Then on the final day of the Transfer Portal cycle, Duke star Darian Mensah announced his decision to enter the Transfer Portal.

Darian Mensah had signed a two-year deal with Duke last offseason worth $4 million per season which ended up complicating matters. On Tuesday, Darian Mensah and Duke reached a settlement allowing the star quarterback to enroll at his next school.

Darian Mensah makes Miami a National Championship contender again

After the star quarterback finished his agreement with Duke, he enrolled at Miami, giving the Hurricanes their starting quarterback for the 2026 season.

Landing Darian Mensah changes everything for the Miami Hurricanes and marks a massive win for Mario Cristobal. The Hurricanes go from being left without a clear starter to having one of the best quarterbacks in the Country. This season, Darian Mensah had the second most yards and touchdowns in the Country passing for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns.

As a whole the talent on Miami's roster takes a step back, but the team with Mensah has a higher ceiling than the team that lost in the National Championship. Miami had to play ball control football with Carson Beck, and with a better quarterback in Mensah, we'll see a similar offense to the one that took the Country by storm with Cam Ward.

Mensah steps into an offense with elite weapons capable of being one of the top units in the Country. Malachi Toney emerged as one of the biggest weapons in the Country, and he'll only be more explosive with better quarterback play. Mark Fletcher Jr returns at running back after rushing for 1,192 yards.

The Hurricanes likely aren't done adding pieces either as the Canes have been heavily tied to Mensah's Duke teammate Cooper Barkate who's posted back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons.