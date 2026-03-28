The return of Trinidad Chambliss and what it means for Ole Miss in 2026

Ole Miss football began spring football drills today, and got the best possible news: Trinidad Chambliss is returning for a final season of football with the Rebels.

The NCAA, in its never-ending quest to deny Chambliss a sixth year of eligibility, was denied by the Mississippi Supreme Court today from appealing an earlier state court ruling that allowed Chambliss to return to Oxford.

NEWS: The NCAA’s appeal to the Mississippi Supreme Court in the Trinidad Chambliss eligibility case has been denied. He’ll be eligible to play for Ole Miss in 2026. pic.twitter.com/GbrhRLNhxI — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) March 27, 2026

For a team that had its most successful season in history in 2025, before tumultuous change hit the program with the departure of former head coach Lane Kiffin, this feels like the final domino to close out that saga.

The Rebels had an inexperienced QB room without Chambliss. Now they have hope, as well as experience, heading into the 2026 season.

What it means for Ole Miss

Getting Chambliss (3,937 yards passing, 22 TD, three interceptions) and paired with Lacy (1,567 yards rushing, 24 TD) gives the Rebels two cornerstones for success.

With several predictions that Ole Miss would be around 7th-8th in the SEC due to the uncertainty with Chambliss' court case, this news should be enough to convince prognosticators that the Rebels are up for their fifth double-digit win season in the last six years, at the very least.

The fact that Ole Mis didn't fall apart in the CFP after Kiffin's exit, was a huge boost to the program, which has often followed 10+ win seasons with a step back.

Pete Golding did a great job in holding this team together amid all the turmoil. You can bet they will have a revenge date circled on the calendar when they go to Death Valley to face LSU and Kiffin this fall.

Is Chambliss a Heisman candidate?

While early betting odds show other big names in the 2026 Heisman race, such as Julian Sayin, CJ Carr, Dante Moore, and of course, Arch Manning, Trinidad Chambliss might be flying under the radar, even after his stellar 2026 season.

Remember, Chambliss didn't start the first two games of the 2025 season. And he still was near 4,000 yards passing. He had eight games of 300+ yards passing. And added over 500 yards on the ground, along with 8 more touchdowns.

And with other names like Ty Simpson and Diego Pavia no longer taking up headlines in the SEC, Chambliss has a chance to show that he, not Arch Manning, is the pre-eminent quarterback in the conference, and one of the best in college football.

That's how important it is that Trinidad Chambliss is returning to Ole Miss. This could be a special season for him and the program.