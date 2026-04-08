The SEC Media Days schedule reveals who the conference is pushing to the spotlight

The college basketball season has ended, and all attention now turns to college football season as the offseason continues to bring us closer to the actual season. Spring practices around the country are winding down, and as another item on the calendar will soon be in the past, the SEC has given us another to track.

On Wednesday Morning, the SEC announced the schedule for when each head coach will speak at the event.

While it's just an announcement of when head coaches will address the media, there's also always a few takeaways you can have with the order in which the SEC chooses to stack it's head coaches.

Lane Kiffin is clearly the SEC's new darling with Media Days placement

If there's any major takeaway from the SEC Media Days schedule, it's that Lane Kiffin is the darling of the SEC after his move to LSU. Last season, LSU led off Media Days with Brian Kelly speaking first, but now the Tigers are reserved for the final day.

The placement makes the most sense, too, as Lane Kiffin is clearly the coach that everyone wants to show up for. If you want to ask about Kiffin's departure or his posts on social media, you'll have to wait through the first three days and hear what everyone else has to say.

Wednesday is far and away the most action-packed day of the event, as the SEC has backloaded the event. Kalen DeBoer and Mike Elko are both coming off College Football Playoff appearances and will draw large crowds. Pete Golding will have a chance to talk about Kiffin's departure and other events as well on that Wednesday. Jon Sumrall has a chance to steal the event with his outspoken personality.

Kirby Smart gets to speak on Tuesday, which should be the calmest day of the week as he's grouped in with a ton of quiet coaches on the 1st two days.

Among the coaches speaking on Monday, one of the tenured head coaches has to feel that they're quietly on the hot seat. Brian Kelly was tenured and spoke on Day 1 before his disaster season, and drama may be brewing this season for Josh Heupel, Eli Drinkwitz, or Brent Venables.