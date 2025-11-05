Rarely does the Heisman race feature a pair of teammates. Ohio State is that good. The lack of respect that has trailed behind the impressive seasons of Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith is stunning. Finally, after a win over Penn State, Sayin saw his name top the Heisman odds list.

Both Sayin and Smith have been nothing short of spectacular. Despite their consistent performances, the critics have barked away. Both are too young. Ohio State hasn’t faced any real competition.

Let’s discuss.

Ohio State is the blue-est of blue blood programs. Year after year, the Buckeyes find themselves ranked within the upper echelon of the AP Poll. And, it’s no mistake.

Last season, Ryan Day won his first national title after years of criticism. Since joining the team in 2018, Day has failed to get over the hump. That was until he doubled down—following another loss to Michigan—and did the unthinkable.

Ohio State took the high road, defeating Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame. It was a remarkable finish that marked the first-ever Playoff expansion bracket. Since that date, Ohio State has been deemed the best team in the country.

Wrong.

The Buckeyes, with a largely reshaped roster, opened their season as the No. 3-ranked team behind the previously ranked No. 1 Texas Longhorns. The team opened up against Texas as home underdogs.

Nevertheless, Ohio State defeated Texas, 14-7. While it was an underwhelming debut for the duo of Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith, the two teased what could be the baseline for the rest of the season.

And it was.

Since then, Sayin has tossed for over 300 yards in five out of his eight games and has thrown for over 2000 yards on the season with 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Not to mention, he leads the nation in QBR with an extremely efficient 90.9.

Jeremiah Smith needs no introduction. Let the number 4 speak for itself. As one of the best overall players in college football, Smith continues to display greatness on a weekly basis.

On a team that houses two other top receivers in Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss, Smith is still producing in a commanding manner.

He is the most dominant one-on-one player in the country.

So, when you combine two of the best offensive talents in the entire FBS league, what do you get? Well, you get one of the best offenses and the No. 1 team in college football.

Sounds like a bargain. But, how about a reward?

Sayin and Smith to this point should be the undisputed Heisman favorites. The way it currently lines up. Sayin leads the pack at +175. Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza trails at +240, as well as Ty Simpson (+450), Marcel Reed (+900), Gunner Stockton (+2200) and finally, Jeremiah Smith at +2500.

All listed betting odds are subject to change

Despite being the only non-quarterback on this list, Smith is not seen as one of the frontrunners. He will have work to do in the closing weeks.

That shouldn’t be a tall task.

Ohio State has already more than doubled the amount of passing yards than rushing yards. After trouncing Penn State and former Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles, the team is lined up to win out. That is with a win…over Michigan.

Overall, the case for Jeremiah Smith is that he’s Jeremiah Smith. In all fairness to Sayin, Smith undoubtedly makes his job much easier, and Sayin happens to be the number one favorite.

Despite the lack of competition, the record speaks for itself: 8-0. Ohio State has shown no signs of slowing down since last year, and the team should be rewarded for its two offensive villains.

The sophomore studs are taking the nation by storm. Put some respect on their names.