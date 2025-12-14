The storybook season continues as Fernando Mendoza takes home the Heisman

When Fernando Mendoza transferred from Cal, he was overshadowed by moves like John Mateer going to Oklahoma and Carson Beck jumping from Georgia to Miami. While other quarterbacks may have been more appealing additions, no one has made nearly as big of an impact as Mendoza has made this season.

On Saturday Night, Fernando Mendoza's storybook season continued as he added the Heisman Trophy to what has been an incredible ride.

Fernando Mendoza's journey to the Heisman Trophy has been incredible

When recruits come out of High School, it's typically the 5-star recruits and the players at the top of their class that we all envision winning the Heisman Trophy and leading their team to glory. Coming out of High School, Fernando Mendoza was a 3-star recruit ranked as the 2,015th ranked player in the class, the 128th ranked quarterback in his class, and the 276th ranked player out of Florida.

Mendoza started two seasons for Cal with a breakout season in 2024, passing for 3,004 yards and 16 touchdowns. When Fernando Mendoza entered the Transfer Portal, it was clear he still had to take a step if the Hoosiers were going to make a 2nd straight appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Even the biggest fans of Fernando Mendoza couldn't have imagined the leap he would take this season as he's become the best quarterback in the Country, and most likely the 1st Overall Pick in the NFL Draft. Fernando Mendoza has passed for 2,980 yards and 33 touchdowns with just 6 interceptions while adding 240 yards and 6 scores with his legs.

Until the Big Ten Championship Game, Fernando Mendoza's Heisman moment was finding Omar Cooper Jr in the back of the endzone to hold off an upset push from Penn State. In the Big Ten Championship Game, Mendoza was beyond impressive against the best defense in the Country.

Game.



Heisman dagger.



Credit to Fernando Mendoza when it’s due. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/dNjjeEgLTj — Brady Hamilton (@BradyH_216) December 7, 2025

The Indiana Hoosiers have become the biggest story in college football the last two seasons with an incredible turnaround under Curt Cignetti. With a Big Ten Championship and a Heisman Trophy now secured, the only box left to check off in this magical run is winning the National Championship.