The Sun Belt Conference has found its replacement for Texas State

Over the past several years, College sports have turned into a game of musical chairs as programs have moved to different conferences, leading to a never ending cycle of departures and additions. At the end of June, the Pac 12 added Texas State as it looks to build its conference back up after it was decimated. Given that the Sun Belt lost a program they were next to look for a potential new program.

The Sun Belt's search for a next program didn't take long as the Sun Belt CEO's will meet on Monday to hold a vote to invite Louisiana Tech to the Conference.

The Sun Belt CEOs plan to meet on Monday and hold a vote to invite Louisiana Tech to the league, sources confirm to ESPN. Tech has been the favorite to be added to the league, and there’s continued momentum for the addition. Daily News-Record Sports first reported the meeting. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 11, 2025

Once Texas State appeared headed to the Pac 12, Louisiana Tech became the immediate favorite to join the Sun Belt. While the Bulldogs are the favorites to join the league, they will need to get 10 of 13 votes to get the formal invitation and then Louisiana Tech's board of trustees will hold a vote as to whether or not they'll accept.

Adding Louisiana Tech for football would be a great addition for the Sun Belt, and it makes sense geographically unlike some of the recent realignment. Last season, the Bulldogs went 5-8 on the season and 4-4 in Conference USA play. There have been reports as of late that Louisiana Monroe would leave the league and possibly drop to FCS if they went in another direction which will help the league as it continues to grow.

If Louisiana Tech joins the Sun Belt it will be their 5th FBS Conference as they've been members of the Southland Conference, Big West, WAC, and Conference USA. A move to the Sun Belt would reunite Louisiana Tech with it's local rivals, Louisiana Lafayette, Louisiana Monroe, and Southern Miss.

The Bulldogs fate will be decided on Monday but, all signs point toward the Sun Belt making a big addition.

