The Tigers’ defense is back, and it changes everything for LSU

The LSU Tigers have been plagued by their defense, or lack thereof, under the leadership of Brian Kelly. The defense wasted a historic offense powered by Jayden Daniels, Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas Jr, and Mason Taylor, and that led to a staff overhaul. In 2024, Blake Baker improved the unit but it was clear that he didn't have all of the pieces he needed.

This offseason, the Bayou Bengals went out and attacked the transfer portal, especially on defense in order to give this team a chance at competing for the National Championship. It turns out that adding stars like Mansoor Delane, Bernard Gooden, and AJ Haulcy is sometimes all it takes to help overhaul a team's identity.

On Saturday Night, the LSU Tigers were tasked with slowing a Clemson offense that features a potential Heisman candidate in Cade Klubnik and three elite wide receivers. The Tigers job got a little bit easier when do-it-all wide receiver Antonio Williams got injured early in this game but, LSU's new look defense was dominant.

The Tigers held Clemson to just 31 yards on 20 carries averaging just 1.6 yards per carry speaking to how much better the Tigers are in the front 7. Taking the run game away from Clemson allowed Blake Baker's unit to attack the passer and Cade Klubnik looked lost all night long.

The potential Heisman candidate went just 19-38 for 230 yards with an interception with a massive chunk of his yards coming on the final drive when LSU was playing softer coverage. On nearly every pass the Tigers were all over the Clemson receivers making every catch a battle while breaking up many.

Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler spent most of the night talking about the Weeks' brothers as Whit Weeks and West Weeks were flying around the field making plays. In his first game after tearing his ACL it looked like it was finally clicking for Harold Perkins Jr and on the final play of the game he blew up Clemson's play.

This was Harold Perkins’ first game back from a torn ACL he suffered early last year. Great to see him play the way he did, looking like he did before the injury. pic.twitter.com/arkb21QeEJ https://t.co/w8GG69Wl7R — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) August 31, 2025

The Tigers woes in the secondary were the theme of the last few seasons leading Brian Kelly to bring in transfers AJ Haulcy, Mansoor Delane, and Tamarcus Cooley. Each made impactful plays but, no one was more important to LSU's success than Delane as he blanketed his opponent almost the entire game and came up with crucial interception.

Mansoor Delane could’ve been a day-two pick last year. Stock is trending 📈#RatedProspect



pic.twitter.com/LPDDOBhZYY — The Draft Network (@TheDraftNetwork) August 31, 2025

It's rare to say as of late, but in this game, the LSU Tigers' defense won the game for the team, and that should be scary for the rest of the Country. If Blake Baker's team can shut down the run like that, it's going to be difficult for any team to get anything going against the Tigers. If a team has to lean on the pass, the Tigers finally have the players in the backend to hold up in coverage.

On Saturday Night, the LSU Tigers officially made themselves National Championship contenders and Brian Kelly may finally have the group to get him over the hump.

