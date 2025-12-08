The Transfer Portal could have its crown jewel with latest Sam Leavitt buzz

The college football season has come to an end for almost half the Country, and while the main focus is the College Football Playoff, the Transfer Portal looms large. This year, we'll only have one Transfer Portal window in the Winter, which will lead to chaos we haven't seen yet, as those who are on the fence will most likely explore their options as they can't wait until the Spring.

The Transfer Portal is the most chaotic when there's a clear top player that the top teams battle over, with the belief that he can make a team a National Championship contender. Players can't officially enter the Transfer Portal yet, but it appears we may be trending toward having a clear top player.

Sam Leavitt appears to be leaving Arizona State

Before the season came to an end, rumors started to bubble up about Sam Leavitt's future as the Arizona State star missed the end of the season. In November, On3's Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong reported that Leavitt's return to Arizona State was doubtful as he was being "shopped," which the Leavitt camp disputed.

BREAKING: Arizona State star QB Sam Leavitt's return to the program in 2026 is doubtful, @SWiltfong_ & @PeteNakos report.



Leavitt's camp is actively shopping the talented passer “at a high level”



Intel: https://t.co/Lqu0Fco718 pic.twitter.com/t13nqfzKIy — On3 (@On3sports) November 18, 2025

On Sunday Night, however, Sam Leavitt's time in Tempe appeared to be confirmed as over as he reportedly skipped Arizona State's end-of-season banquet while Kenny Dillingham told the crowd he wishes his quarterback well in whatever his future holds.

BREAKING: Sam Leavitt was the lone captain not at ASU's banquet tonight, per several people in attendance.



The other captains went on stage individually. When it came time to honor Leavitt, Dillingham told the audience that he 'wished him well in whatever his future may hold.' pic.twitter.com/KFcAU6pmfv — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) December 8, 2025

If Sam Leavitt truly enters the Transfer Portal, he's going to instantly become the most sought after player in the Country. Leavitt has already led his team to a Big 12 Championship and the College Football Playoff, giving him valuable experience.

This season was cut short by injury, but Sam Leavitt threw for 10 touchdowns and 3 interceptions while rushing for another 5 scores. In 2024, Leavitt ended the season with 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns with 6 interceptions while rushing for 443 yards and 5 scores.