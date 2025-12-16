The Transfer Portal has gone too far as quarterback requests to play for 7th program

The Transfer Portal in college football has become so crazy that it's impossible to say we're seeing something that has never been done before. As players continue to move from program to program while requesting to get a waiver to continue playing, some players continue to reach new extremes. Quarterback TJ Finley however, is truly paving a path that we've never seen before.

On Monday, Georgia State quarterback TJ Finley announced his plans to enter the Transfer Portal while requesting a waiver to play for his 7th FBS program.

TJ Finley's chaotic journey shows the Transfer Portal needs limits

As TJ Finley looks to play for a 7th program in his long college football career, it's becoming clear that players being able to transfer whenever they would like isn't the best thing for the sport. Players like Finley, who continue to push for more time in college, are taking away roster spots from players who are still looking for a first chance.

TJ Finley signed with the LSU Tigers in the 2020 recruiting class as a 3-star recruit and the 37th-ranked quarterback in the class. That recruiting class included the likes of Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson, speaking to how crazy it is that Finley is still pushing to remain in college.

Finley started his career at LSU, playing one season for the Tigers before transferring within the SEC to Auburn. After two seasons on the Plains, Finley transferred to Texas State, where he had his best season, passing for 3,439 yards and 24 touchdowns with just 4 interceptions. Finley then made the jump to Western Kentucky, where he suffered a season-ending injury, which is the reason for his waiver request.

This season, TJ Finley transferred to Tulane, where he was going to compete for the starting quarterback job, but ended up being suspended from the program. Finley landed at Georgia State, where he played in 7 games, going 1-6 while passing for 1,244 yards and 6 touchdowns with 7 interceptions.

It's unclear whether or not TJ Finley will be granted another season of eligibility, but it should be time to move on. While NIL has given players a reason to stay in college football, the extent to which players are going has gone too far, as other players are being punished by players spending every year possible in college.