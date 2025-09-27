The Virginia Cavaliers pulled off the best field storming in College Football history

On Friday Night, most College Football fans may have looked at the matchup between the 8th ranked Florida State Seminoles and the Virginia Cavaliers and opted to do something else with their night. The fans who chose not to tune into the ACC Clash missed out as we got one of the most exciting games of the season.

The Cavaliers jumped on the Seminoles early and in a game where they could've looked outmatched, they looked like the better team for most of the night. When the fanbase started to sense an upset brewing, they made their way down to the field preparing to storm but, they'd have to wait longer than expected.

In overtime, the Cavaliers weren't able to take advantage of the Seminoles settling for a field goal and had to kick one themselves. In double overtime, the Cavaliers looked like the better team once again scoring on a Chandler Morris run to put all of the pressure on Florida State. The defense held strong and got the Seminoles in 4th and long with a chance to win.

On the final play of the game, Thomas Castellanos threw up a prayer and the Cavaliers sealed the upset win with an interception. All of the fans who were waiting the entire time to storm the field exploded and it was an incredible sight.

Virginia fans take the cake for best field storming ever

The Cavaliers fans were on the field quicker than any field storming you've ever seen and in a matter of seconds, the field was full of fans.

INTERCEPTED!!! VIRGINIA TAKES DOWN FLORIDA STATE 46-38 IN DOUBLE OVERTIME!!! pic.twitter.com/bH8rlxkNTD — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) September 27, 2025

Tony Elliott and his staff should review the tape because the level of speed the fans showed has some track stars as the speed they got out there with is almost as impressive as the win. For a fanbase like Virginia, they've been waiting for a moment like this and the Cavaliers delivered in a big way.

