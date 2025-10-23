The Week 9 matchups that could change everything in the College Football Playoff race

As Week 9 of the College Football season kicks off, we've passed the midway point of the year as teams are starting to prove if they're a Playoff contender or pretender. Entering the back half of the season, every game with ranked teams will have a big massive impact on the race for the College Football Playoff.

Week 9 of the College Football season doesn't have the most loaded slate of games, but it has the chance to have a massive impact on the Playoff race. Whether it's in one of the premier ranked games or in a shocking upset, Week 9 will have a moment that changes the everything.

These 5 Week 9 games will have the biggest impact on the College Football Playoff

#11 BYU Cougars Vs Iowa State Cyclones

The BYU Cougars just got their biggest win of the season knocking off Utah, but now they head on the road to Ames where they'll face a solid Iowa State Cyclones team. The Cyclones have fallen apart as of late, but Matt Campbell can get his team right back on track with a win over BYU on Saturday. BYU is in the drivers seat to make the Big 12 Championship, but getting tripped up would make the final stretch of league play incredible.

#18 South Florida Bulls Vs Memphis Tigers

The Group of 5 representative for the College Football Playoff will likely come out of the American as the top of the conference is loaded. This weekend, two of the best teams in the Conference face off in a race that will shape the race for the Playoff. USF winning would knock Memphis almost entirely out of the race for the American while Memphis winning would put them right back in the race.

#15 Missouri Tigers Vs #10 Vanderbilt Commodores

College GameDay returns to Vanderbilt for the first time since 2008 as the Commodores are ranked in the Top 10 hosting Missouri in a Top 15 showdown. Diego Pavia has Vanderbilt in the mix for the College Football Playoff which seemed impossible just years ago. Eli Drinkwitz's team sits at 6-1, but could pick up their biggest win of the season on Saturday. The winner of this game becomes a serious contender for the College Football Playoff while the loser will have their hopes of being a Cinderella crushed.

#3 Texas A&M Aggies Vs #20 LSU Tigers

This weekend, the red-hot Texas A&M Aggies head to Death Valley to take on LSU in a rematch of a thrilling game last season. Coming off a loss to Vanderbilt, the Tigers desperately need a win; otherwise, their hopes of making the College Football Playoff are over. The Texas A&M defense has been shaky at times, but LSU's offense has struggled so badly that another awful showing could lead to a change at offensive coordinator.

#8 Ole Miss Rebels Vs #13 Oklahoma Sooners

After Ole Miss suffered their first loss of the season last weekend, this weekend's game against Oklahoma becomes far more interesting. The winner of this game gets a massive boost in their hopes for making the College Football Playoff while the loser will have to walk a tightrope the rest of the season. Lane Kiffin's offense has proven if can score on anyone and Brent Venables defense will be tasked with slowing it in a matchup that will decide Playoff fates.

More College Football News: