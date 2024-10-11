There is pressure on both coaches to win Saturday night, but more so for Ryan Day
As we get closer to the showdown in Eugene on Saturday night between Ohio State and Oregon, it seems that both coaches, Dan Lanning and Ryan Day, are under pressure to win.
Day may be much more so considering his recent struggles against Michigan and the immense talent that has been recruited and brought in from the transfer portal. It really seems 2024 the Buckeyes are all in and anything short of a title is considered a real failure.
This will be Ohio State's first true test of the season and Autzen will be rocking Saturday night. The Buckeyes are a favorite to win on the road but if they were to lose, it will be interesting to see what the narratives are around Ryan Day.
On the other side, I don't think Dan Lanning is under as immense pressure to win, but at some point he is going to have to start winning these big games. We've seen him lose to Georgia and twice to Washington last season with a playoff spot on the line.
He has built a true title contender and a win over Ohio State in year one of being a Big Ten member would be huge for him and the program. If the Ducks do lose Saturday night, really the only thing that hurts Lanning is if they get blown out.
The beauty of tomorrow night's matchup is despite there being pressure to win on both coaches and teams, a loss doesn't hurt as much with the start of the 12-team playoff.
Also, depending on how things play out it is more than likely we see this game somewhere down the line again either in the Big Ten Championship game or in the playoff. Games like this tomorrow are why the conference realignment works because it is fun to see such a big matchup before bowl season.
Ohio State and Oregon are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 12.