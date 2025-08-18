These 10 formerly overlooked recruits could be College Football’s next All-Americans

As College Football fans, the most exciting part of a recruiting class is when your program signs a blue-chip recruit, whether it's an elite 5-star or a 4-star with a ton of potential. What's often overlooked is when a program signs a 3-star recruit, which is almost seen as an afterthought for many.

Every year, there's a former 3-star recruit on every team who has a breakout season for a Playoff contender. The transfer portal has only added to the way 3-star recruits break out, as they can pick a school where they can play early and then transfer to a blue blood once they've proven themselves to be capable players.

This season, there's an elite group of former 3-star recruits that could end the season headlining the All-American teams. Whether it's players who have already received All-American Honors or those who could accomplish the feat for the first time this season, these 10 former 3-star recruits have the best chance at earning All-American Honors.

In 2024, the Louisville Cardinals signed three-star recruit Isaac Brown out of Florida, and he turned out to be one of their biggest stars as a Freshman. Brown earned Freshman All-American honors, rushing for 1,173 yards and 11 touchdowns, becoming the first freshman in program history to rush for more than 1,000 yards. Now with a full season under his belt, Brown could help the team push for an ACC Championship and should be one of the best running backs in the Country.

After his 2024 campaign, Jordyn Tyson was named a Third-Team All-American despite missing time with injury. Coming out of High School, however, Tyson wasn't viewed as one of the best wide receivers as he was ranked as the 798th ranked player in the class and the 119th best player at his position. Heading into the 2025 season, Tyson will be playing alongside one of the best quarterbacks in the Country and has a great chance to finish as a 1st Team All-American and compete for the Biletnikoff Award.

As a recruit, Elijah Sarratt was ranked as a 0-star recruit with very few offers, beginning his career at Saint Francis. After a breakout season at St Francis, Curt Cignetti saw the potential and brought Sarratt to James Madison. When Sarratt arrived at JMU, he put up a 1,191-yard season with 8 touchdowns, proving to be a star. This past season, Sarratt followed Cignetti to Indiana, and he again proved he's one of the best in the Country. Heading into his final season, Sarratt should take a leap in production once again and could end the season as an All-American.

As a recruit, Ar'maj Reed-Adams was ranked as a 3-star recruit twice and once as a 2-star recruit, making him far from one of the top talents in his class. When Reed-Adams arrived at Kansas, he made a quick impact, appearing in 31 games for the Jayhawks. After a standout career at Kansas, Reed-Adams transferred to Texas A&M and helped pave the way for Le'Veon Moss and Marcel Reed. Heading into his second season in College Station, Reed-Adams has the talent to finish the year as an All-American at guard.

The best center in College Football was one of the most underrated recruits in the Country and his play on the field has proven it. As a recruit, Slaughter was ranked as the 687th best player in his class and has quickly proven that it was a massive mistake. If Slaughter can play at the level he did last season again in 2025, he'll without a doubt be named an All-American and could pick up some postseason Awards with it.

The Illinois Fighting Illini quietly have one of the best defenders in the Country in linebacker Gabriel Jacas. Last season, Jacas racked up 74 tackles with 8 sacks and 3 forced fumbles, but before he was dominating opposing offenses, he was a three-star recruit. Jacas is one of the key pieces for the Fighting Illini this season as they contend for a College Football Playoff bid, and if the team can go on a run, Jacas could end the year with All-American honors.

Pitt star Kyle Louis already has several All-American nods from various publications but, this season he'll look to crack the First-Team. Last season, Kyle Louis was one of the best linebackers in College Football, racking up 100 tackles, 22 tackles for a loss, 7 sacks, a forced fumble, and 4 interceptions. Whether it's in coverage or against the run, Kyle Louis is dominant and is the straw that stirs the drink for the Pitt defense.

It's rare to see a program like Notre Dame sign a lowly ranked recruit and instantly plug them into the lineup. From the moment 3-star recruit Leonard Moore stepped on campus, he looked the part of an elite cornerback starting 10 games for Notre Dame and emerging as one of the best cornerbacks in the Country. As Notre Dame replaces a ton of key pieces in the secondary, returning a cornerback as talented as Moore gives the defense a massive advantage over most teams.

Coming out of High School, Jermod McCoy was a 3-star recruit ranked as the 1415th ranked player in the Country and the 223rd ranked wide receiver in the class. What most schools didn't realize is that McCoy was much better as a defensive back as he signed with Oregon State playing in every game as a true freshman making an instant impact. After one season at Oregon State, McCoy transferred to Tennessee where he was a First-Team All-SEC defensive back.

In 2024, Dillion Thieneman was one of the few bright spots on Purdue, racking up 104 tackles with a sack. When Thieneman decided to transfer, he was ranked as the top player at his position to move schools and a top-10 player overall. When Thieneman came out of High School, it was the opposite as he was ranked as the 956th player in his class. If Theineman can produce at the same level for the Ducks, not only will he be a potential All-American but, he could have an offseason full of awards.

Note: All Rankings via On3