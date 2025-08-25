These 10 Week 1 College Football matchups aren't getting the attention they deserve

While Week 0 is fun for College Football fans as the games get underway but, it doesn't truly feel like the actual start of the season for most fanbases. This Week 1 slate is loaded with premier programs like Ohio State and Texas, Alabama and Florida State, and Clemson and LSU all facing off. While there are some massive College Football Playoff altering matchups to start the season, there are some very important games that aren't getting the top billing.

To start the season, there are some massive games at the Group of 5 level that could determine Playoff races. Then there are some key games for teams looking to contend, coaches trying to get off of the hot seat, and middle tier teams that could either prove they're contenders or once again the doormat in their Conference.

While you're watching the biggest games on the Week 1 slate, keep an eye on these 10 games that are much better than anyone is expecting.

The first game in week one is flying under the radar but, promises to be an exciting matchup as Boise State coming off of a run to the College Football Playoff travels to take on USF. The Broncos are tasked with replacing Ashton Jeanty but, return QB Maddux Madsen and a loaded group. USF has it's own exciting quarterback in Byrum Brown who missed most of the 2024 season with an injury but, put together an impressive 2023. The winner of this game could quickly put themselves atop the race for the Non-Power 4 bid into the playoff.

Neutral Site Game

After finally breaking through and getting to a bowl game last season, there are higher expectations for Matt Rhule's Nebraska team. Dylan Raiola showed a ton of promise as a true freshman and he'll have a better supporting cast around him headlined by the addition of Dane Key. The Cincinnati Bearcats improved in Scott Satterfield's second season and they could be a dark horse in the Big 12 this season. Brendan Sorsby showed a ton of potential last season and the Bearcats went out and added him an arsenal to throw to.

On Friday Night, we may see one of the best games of Week 1 as Hugh Freeze's Auburn Tigers take on the Baylor Bears. The Auburn Tigers used this offseason to fill some of their biggest holes including the addition of Jackson Arnold which should allow the offense to improve. Baylor already has their quarterback as Sawyer Robertson was quietly one of the best in the Country after taking over last season.

Hugh Freeze enters the season on the hot seat and winning this game could give his team a ton of momentum while a loss could push him closer to being fired. Baylor has a chance to win the Big 12 this season and beating an Auburn team that has high expectations could go a long way for the Bears.

On Friday Night, Brent Key and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will look to carry their momentum from last season into a game against Deion Sanders who will be coaching his first game without his sons. Brent Key returns a solid group and should be a sleeper in the ACC with Haynes King and Jamal Haynes back in the fold. Deion Sanders on the other side hasn't named a starting quarterback but, if he can get his pieces to click this will be a group capable of competing for the Big 12 Championship.

As all of the College Football games kick off, fans won't find themselves rushing to watch Northwestern Vs Tulane but, it could end up being one of the best games of the day. The Tulane Green Wave lost elite QB Darian Mensah to the transfer portal but, lucked out landing BYU transfer Jake Retzlaff right before fall camp. The Northwestern Wildcats took a step back in the second year under David Braun but, this is a game the team expects to win and they'll need to find a way if they aren't going to be a disaster this year.

The UTEP Miners and the Utah State Aggies facing off on a busy Saturday won't draw the most attention but, it's a very interesting game at the G5 level. The UTEP Miners have former 5-star and top ranked QB recruit Malachi Nelson leading the offense and he'll be tasked with leading this team on a comeback season after a 3-9 finish last season. The Utah State Aggies are coming off of a disappointing year themselves but, they rebuilt this roster bringing in a ton of exciting pieces via the transfer portal.

We get a matchup between two former Pac 12 rivals late on Saturday Night as Cal faces off against Oregon State. Justin Wilcox has a ton of retooling to do with the Golden Bears after losing QB Fernando Mendoza and RB Jaydn Ott to the transfer portal. The offense will feature 8 newcomers headlined by true freshman Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele who will start at quarterback.

The Oregon State Beavers on the other hand are a veteran team that has had to make very few changes. The main addition is quarterback Maalik Murphy who transfers in after an impressive season at Duke last year.

This matchup should be tightly contested and it'll tell us a ton about where each of these teams stand coming into the year.

The biggest story of the offseason in College Football was Nico Iamaleava's decision to leave Tennessee and returning home to California with the UCLA Bruins. Iamaleava's debut comes against the Utah Utes who are early favorites despite being on the road. The Utes brought in transfer Devon Dampier and a few transfers around him but, this is a veteran team that should be able to push for a Big 12 Championship.

While South Carolina is technically the home team in this matchup, this is actually a neutral site game being played in Atlanta. Nonetheless, the Beamer Bowl should be an exciting matchup as Shane Beamer's Gamecocks face the program his father was dominant at. The quarterback duel itself will be thrilling as LaNorris Sellers and Kyron Drones both can make big plays. The Gamecocks should win this game but, don't be surprised if Virginia Tech makes this a close game late.

The ranked vs ranked matchups and the games with the Nation's biggest programs have everyone's attention but, on Monday Night Bill Belichick coaches his first game in College Football. While Bill Belichick will be the headline for this matchup, the game itself should be a tight contest as both teams have a chance to seriously contend for their conference championship.

Bill Belichick rebuilt his roster via the transfer portal headlined by the addition of South Alabama QB Gio Lopez who is expected to be named the starter. TCU on the other hand returns a talented group led by their quarterback Josh Hoover. The winner of this game will start their season with an impressive win that could help build their resume and set the pace for the rest of the year.

