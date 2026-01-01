These 3 college football blue bloods become instant landing spots for Lance Heard

On Friday, college football will be turned on its head as the Transfer Portal opens its doors to thousands of stars looking for new homes. Every team can use offensive linemen to help bolster their group, and the market got even stronger on Thursday as Tennessee offensive tackle Lance Heard entered the Transfer Portal.

Lance Heard has spent the last two seasons as a starter on Tennessee's offensive line making him one of the most appealing offensive linemen in the Transfer Portal. Heard was impressive in pass protection this season only allowing 2 sacks in 479 pass blocking snaps.

Lance Heard can solve glaring weaknesses for these 3 blue bloods

LSU Tigers

Coming out of High School, the 5-star offensive tackle signed with the In-State LSU Tigers, but transferred as Will Campbell and Emery Jones had both offensive tackle positions locked up. Now, the LSU Tigers have needs all over the offensive line, and the Louisiana Native could return home. Lane Kiffin and his staff have a massive offensive line rebuild on their hand, and Heard would fill one position.

Alabama Crimson Tide

The biggest issue for Alabama this season has been its offensive line as the Crimson Tide has been rotating players at Right Tackle, looking to find a fix. Left Tackle Kadyn Proctor is likely off to the NFL, and Kalen DeBoer is going to need to bring in offensive linemen. Lance Heard could instantly step in at either tackle position and give Alabama a plug-and-play, starter.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Games against Indiana and Miami revealed that Ohio State's offensive line wasn't nearly good enough to win a National Championship. With all the talent that Ohio State will bring back, Ryan Day needs to ensure the offensive line is good enough to make a championship push. Lance Heard can come in and protect Julian Sayin's blindside giving him more time to find his stars at receiver.