These 3 elite College Football coaches have unexplainable problems

Becoming one of the best coaches in College Football is a grind going from an assistant to a coordinator and eventually a Head Coach where you truly begin to be judged. The best Head Coaches in the Country get the best talent in the land and it should set them up to dominate the sport in every game they play.

While the best coaches in the Country are among the best at what they do, they all seem to have ugly flaws. It doesn't matter if the players change, the assistants change, or the stakes change, these 3 Head Coaches have really ugly flaws.

3 of the Nation's best coaches have fatal flaws

3. James Franklin's struggles in big games

The narrative of James Franklin struggling to win in big games isn't going away as he lost a home White Out in Happy Valley against Oregon. James Franklin is now 4-21 in games against Top 10 opponents and while he's losing to good teams, he's had the talent to win most of these games. You can blame the quarterback, you can blame the receivers, but at the end of the day the pieces keep changing but, the results remain the same.

2. Ryan Day's woes against Michigan

You watch a performance like the Ohio State Buckeyes had against Washington on Saturday where they held an offense averaging 61.7 points per game to just 9 points and think it's absurd how Michigan has beaten them in some of their big clashes. The hardest loss to accept is the one the Buckeyes suffered last season when Michigan couldn't throw the forward pass as they've shut much better offenses down. This season, Day gets another chance to beat the Wolverines and if he doesn't it'll be shocking.

1. Kirby Smart's "Alabama problem"

Against almost any other team, the Georgia Bulldogs are the most dominant team in the Country but, against Alabama, Kirby Smart is just 1-7. The narrative used to be that Nick Saban had the edge over his apprentice but, Kalen DeBoer is now 2-0 over Smart and the Bulldogs play far more timid against the Crimson Tide.

Georgia had a 29 game win streak from 2021-2023 and Alabama snapped it, the Tide did the same to Georgia's 42 game regular season winning streak last season, and on Saturday Night, they snapped a 33 game home winning streak the Bulldogs had dating back to 2019. We could see these teams matchup up again this season but, every year Kirby Smart's team somehow falls to Alabama.